Dodgers look to finish off Rays in Game 6 of World Series

Tampa Bay Rays (40-20, first in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (43-17, first in the NL West)

Globe Life Field Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 7:08 p.m. CDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tampa Bay: Blake Snell (4-2, 3.24 ERA in regular season) Los Angeles: Tony Gonsolin (2-2, 2.31 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

WORLD SERIES: Los Angeles leads the series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Dodgers will look to clinch their first championship since 1988 with a win over Tampa Bay in Game 6.

The Dodgers were 21-9 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .355 this postseason, Max Muncy leads them with an OBP of .461, including seven extra base hits and 14 RBIs.

The Rays were 20-11 on the road in 2020. Tampa Bay has hit 33 home runs this postseason, Randy Arozarena has accounted for nine of them en route to posting a slugging percentage of .808.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager leads the Dodgers with 28 extra base hits and is batting .307.

Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 14 home runs home runs and is slugging .554.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .276 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Rays: 8-2, .233 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow).

Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.