36.5 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Sports Dodgers look to finish off Rays in Game 6 of World Series
Sports

Dodgers look to finish off Rays in Game 6 of World Series

By AP News

Other News

Sports

Rays, Dodgers grateful to have fans at neutral-site Series

AP News -
By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Sports Writer ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Individual whistles echo during quieter moments, and a single...
Read more
Sports

Kershaw, Dodgers beat Rays for 3-2 lead in World Series

AP News -
By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — As much as Clayton Kershaw has dominated hitters throughout...
Read more
Sports

World Series draws record-low audience for 2nd night

AP News -
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The World Series drew a record-low audience of television viewers for the second straight night.
Read more
Sports

Lowe homers twice, Rays hold off Dodgers 6-4 to even Series

AP News -
By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Baseball Writer ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brandon Lowe kept finding his name near the top...
Read more
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

Tampa Bay Rays (40-20, first in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (43-17, first in the NL West)

Globe Life Field Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 7:08 p.m. CDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tampa Bay: Blake Snell (4-2, 3.24 ERA in regular season) Los Angeles: Tony Gonsolin (2-2, 2.31 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

WORLD SERIES: Los Angeles leads the series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Dodgers will look to clinch their first championship since 1988 with a win over Tampa Bay in Game 6.

The Dodgers were 21-9 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .355 this postseason, Max Muncy leads them with an OBP of .461, including seven extra base hits and 14 RBIs.

The Rays were 20-11 on the road in 2020. Tampa Bay has hit 33 home runs this postseason, Randy Arozarena has accounted for nine of them en route to posting a slugging percentage of .808.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager leads the Dodgers with 28 extra base hits and is batting .307.

Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 14 home runs home runs and is slugging .554.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .276 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Rays: 8-2, .233 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow).

Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Previous articleRobert Francis: From politics to chicken to pickles
Next articleRays, Dodgers grateful to have fans at neutral-site Series

Latest News

Sports

Rays, Dodgers grateful to have fans at neutral-site Series

AP News -
By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Sports Writer ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Individual whistles echo during quieter moments, and a single...
Read more
Sports

NASCAR’s Cup playoff at misty TMS put on hold another day

AP News -
By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Sports Writer FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Texas...
Read more
Sports

Big 12 sets kickoff time for TCU game with Tech

FWBP Staff -
The Big 12 Conference announced that TCU's Nov. 7 home football game versus Texas Tech will have a 2:30 p.m. kickoff and...
Read more
Sports

Kershaw, Dodgers beat Rays for 3-2 lead in World Series

AP News -
By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — As much as Clayton Kershaw has dominated hitters throughout...
Read more
Sports

‘We weren’t good at all’: Cowboys lose Dalton in rout at DC

AP News -
By HOWARD FENDRICH AP Sports WriterLANDOVER, Md. (AP) — When a sliding Andy Dalton got a concussion from a shoulder-to-head blow that...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101