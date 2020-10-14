Down 0-2 to Braves in NLCS, Dodgers turn to Urías

82.1 F
By AP News
The Texas Rangers play a July 10 intrasquad game at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — With their rotation in flux, the Los Angeles Dodgers turn to 24-year-old playoff veteran Julio Urías in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series as they try to climb out of a 2-0 hole against Atlanta.

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw was scratched from his scheduled Game 2 start Tuesday due to back spasms. The team still expects he’ll be able to pitch later in the series, but it will be Urías against Braves rookie Kyle Wright in Wednesday’s Game 3 at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Urías, already pitching in his fourth postseason, was the winner in relief in the Game 3 clincher last Thursday against San Diego during the Division Series. He allowed only one hit and an unearned run over five innings.

Wright threw six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts in his postseason debut in the clinching Game 3 of the NLDS against Miami. The 25-year-old righty was the fifth overall pick in the 2017 draft out of Vanderbilt.

All previous 14 teams to win the first two games of a best-of-seven NLCS went on to take the pennant.

Injury report:

Braves outfielder Adam Duvall will miss the rest of the postseason because of an injury to his left side.

He was replaced on the roster for the NL Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers by infielder Johan Camargo in a move approved by Major League Baseball. Duvall will not be eligible to play if Atlanta reaches the World Series.

Duvall hurt his oblique in Monday’s series opener when he fouled off a pitch in the second inning. He was replaced in the middle of the plate appearance by 21-year-old rookie Cristian Pache, who started Game 2 in center field and went 1 for 5 with an RBI double.

Duvall batted .237 with 16 homers and 33 RBIs this season and was 2 for 20 with a home run and three RBIs in the playoffs.

Camargo hit .200 with four homers and nine RBIs in 120 at-bats this season and was not on the roster for the first two rounds of the playoffs.

