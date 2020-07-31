80 F
Ex-Cowboys player again faces charges, this time for burglary

By AP News

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is joining the ownership group of Major League Baseball’s Kansas City Royals.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and rookie receiver CeeDee Lamb agreed Thursday on a $14 million, four-year contract with $7.8...
By The Associated Press DALLAS COWBOYS (8-8) CAMP SITE: Frisco, Texas LAST...
By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Pro Football Writer Dak Prescott will play whatever becomes of the 2020 season under the...
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former defensive tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks again faces criminal charges, this time after being accused of stealing purses from a western Missouri property.

Saousoalii Siavii Jr., 41, is charged in Cass County with second-degree burglary and a misdemeanor count of stealing, the Kansas City Star reported.

A warrant was issued for Siavii’s arrest in June after police say he took two totes, with several purses inside, valued at more than $150 from a shed on someone’s property in Belton.

Last August, Siavii was arrested and later charged with illegally possessing firearms after suburban Kansas City police say he was spotted exiting a vehicle reported stolen and fighting with officers, who used a stun gun on him twice during the arrest.

No attorney was listed for Siavii in online court records on Friday.

By JAKE SEINER AP Sports Writer NEW YORK (AP) — The coronavirus forced another change in Major League Baseball's...
By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football WriterThe powerhouse Southeastern Conference reconfigured its schedule Thursday to include only league games in 2020,...
By JAKE SEINER AP Sports Writer NEW YORK (AP) — Two-time defending NL batting champion Christian Yelich has a...
HOUSTON (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly was suspended for eight games by Major League Baseball on Wednesday, a day...
By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Baseball WriterARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joey Gallo hit a tying, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the...
