First look tours at Globe Life Field planned for June

The Texas Rangers announced May 19 details for First Look Tours at Globe Life Field, an intimate first look at the Rangers’ new home.

The start date for the First Look Tours, presented by Choctaw Casinos & Resorts, is expected to be Monday, June 1. Fans can tour the brand-new facility for the first time, providing guests with the first look at a number of behind-the-scenes aspects of Globe Life Field.

Advance tickets for the Globe Life Field Tours go on sale to the general public May 20, at www.texasrangers.com/tours

The Rangers said that for now, all ticket sales will be available on-line only.

A portion of tour proceeds will benefit the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation.

“Offering these tours provides an opportunity for our fans to get their first look at the beautiful new Globe Life Field,” Rangers Executive Vice President, Sports & Entertainment Sean Decker said in the news release/

“However, the safety and health of everyone is the main consideration. We will be complying with all CDC recommended guidelines and taking extra precautions to aid in the safety of all employees and guests,” Decker said.

The format and scheduling of the Globe Life Field First Look Tours are subject to change following any changes to the recommended safety and health guidelines.

All First Look Tour tickets include a Globe Life Field branded face covering. Tour tickets cost $25 for adults (ages 15-64), $15 for children (ages 4-14), and children under 36 inches tall will be admitted free of charge.

In addition, $5 from every tour ticket will be donated to support COVID-19 Relief, and other efforts, through the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation.

Guided tours will be offered most days, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the exception of dates with preexisting events. Tour groups will be limited in size to follow social distancing parameters.

First Look Tours are available for purchase during June and July only. This will be the first, and only, public tour experience offered at this time, the Ranger said. “All public and group tours were previously postponed in March.

In an effort to enhance public safety, Globe Life Field will be limiting the size and style of bags allowed in the facility for tours. Bags larger than 8x4x2 inches will be prohibited.

Group rates are available by contacting tours@texasrangers.com and (817) 533-1833. For additional information please visit www.texasrangers.com/tours

The Rangers also announced that the Texas Rangers Grand Slam Gift Shop at Globe Life Field is scheduled to open on Friday, May 29. The new merchandise store is located off the right center field main concourse of Globe Life Field.

The new gift shop will feature 8,000 square feet of Rangers merchandise, including the new 2020 team jerseys and other items. In addition, Texas Rangers Authentics will have game-used and authenticated merchandise available for sale. Please note that only credit cards will be accepted for payment. There will be no cash sales at the present time.

The Grand Slam Gift Shop will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Monday through Sunday. The public entrance to the store is on the north side of Globe Life Field adjacent to Texas Live! Parking will be in the B Lot.

Texas Rangers merchandise may also be purchased on-line at www.texasrangers.com

