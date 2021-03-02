Fort Worth to host regional round of Women’s NIT

Tournament officials with the Postseason WNIT announced that the Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center in Fort Worth will be one of four regional host sites for the 2021 event, featuring eight teams and both championship and consolation bracket action.

Other sites for the 32-team event are Rockford, Ill., Charlotte, N.C. and Memphis, Tenn.

The field of teams for the 2021 Postseason WNIT will be announced the evening of March 15 after the brackets for the NCAA Tournament are released. Round 1 play begins in the WNIT on March 19; Round 2 on March 20 and Round 3 on March 22.

Teams that lose in Round 1 will move to the consolation bracket, with games also being played on March 20 and 22. Each team in the tournament gets a minimum of two games. The four regional champions will advance to one site for the semifinals and championship game.

“The Fort Worth area is a vibrant sports scene that will welcome women’s college basketball teams from around the country,” said Renee Carlson, executive director of the WNIT. “Our partners there are experienced and excited to showcase the best of Fort Worth.”

Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center is about 30 miles southwest of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and was the home site for the TCU men’s and women’s basketball programs in 2014-15 when the school’s Daniel-Meyer Coliseum was being remodeled. The WNIT will conduct COVID-19 testing for teams and staff throughout the event and follow local health and safety protocols; rules regarding fan attendance are still to be determined.

“We are excited to partner with Fort Worth ISD to host the 2021 Postseason WNIT tournament for the first time ever in Fort Worth,” said Jason Sands, director of the Fort Worth Sports Commission. “We will be working closely with the WNIT staff, Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center and our hospitality partners to ensure athletes, coaches and fans have a safe and enjoyable experience in our city.”