Garcia, Rangers to face Valdez, Astros

By AP News
Texas Rangers (12-21, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (19-14, second in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Texas: Luis Garcia (0-1, 5.40 ERA) Houston: Framber Valdez (3-2, 2.35 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Texas will meet on Tuesday.

The Astros are 12-6 against opponents from the AL West. Houston’s team on-base percentage of .328 is fourth in the American League. Martin Maldonado leads the lineup with an OBP of .394.

The Rangers have gone 6-9 against division opponents. Texas has hit 27 home runs this season, last in the American League. Joey Gallo leads them with seven, averaging one every 14.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 18 extra base hits and is slugging .588.

Gallo leads the Rangers with 11 extra base hits and 16 RBIs.

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Josh James: (hip), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Brett Martin: (left rotator cuff), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Jesse Chavez: (toe), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (elbow), Willie Calhoun: (left hamstring), Rougned Odor: (eye), Elvis Andrus: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

