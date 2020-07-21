91.3 F
Fort Worth
Monday, July 20, 2020
Sports

Giants manager Gabe Kapler, players kneel during anthem

By AP News

Other News

Government

Governor announces $41 million in Federal COVID-19 emergency funding for local governments

FWBP Staff -
Gov. Greg Abbott announced July 15 that his Public Safety Office will provide $41 million in federal funds...
Read more
Opinion

How local governments can attract companies that will help keep their economies afloat during COVID-19

AP News -
Bruce D. McDonald III, North Carolina State University As...
Read more
Entertainment

Fox stars Hannity, Carlson and fired anchor Henry in lawsuit

AP News -
By DAVID BAUDER AP Media WriterNEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel stars Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Howard Kurtz were accused...
Read more
Sports

McCarthy, Cowboys try to make up for lost time in 1st camp

AP News -
By The Associated PressDALLAS COWBOYS (8-8)CAMP SITE: Frisco, TexasLAST YEAR: Season with high expectations ended without playoff spot, leading to departure of...
Read more
AP News


By JANIE McCAULEY AP Baseball Writer


OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler and several of his players knelt during the national anthem before Monday night’s exhibition game against the Oakland Athletics.
Right fielder Jaylin Davis and first base coach Antoan Richardson, both African American, also took a knee as shortstop Brandon Crawford standing between them with a hand on each of their shoulders. Davis held his right hand over his heart, while Richardson clasped his hands in front of him.


Kapler, beginning his first season managing the Giants after two disappointing years guiding the Phillies, didn’t discuss his plans to kneel in a pregame session with media members.
Kapler has been outspoken about social injustice and racial issues and athletes’ roles in helping spur positive change.
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started taking a knee during the national anthem in 2016 to protest racial inequality and police mistreatment of minorities. He was roundly criticized for years, but public sentiment has changed since George Floyd’s death in May.


Floyd, a Black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck while Floyd was handcuffed and saying that he couldn’t breathe.
Former A’s catcher Bruce Maxwell in 2017 became the first major leaguer to kneel for the anthem after Kaepernick began his silent protest.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Previous articleSutton name CFO at abeo
Next articlePolice: Fatal shooting of child in Texas appears accidental
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sports

McCarthy, Cowboys try to make up for lost time in 1st camp

AP News -
By The Associated PressDALLAS COWBOYS (8-8)CAMP SITE: Frisco, TexasLAST YEAR: Season with high expectations ended without playoff spot, leading to departure of...
Read more
Sports

PBR’s Elite Unleash The Beast returns to Fort Worth

FWBP Staff -
 For the first time in 16 years, The Professional Bull Riders’ elite Unleash The Beast will return to...
Read more
Sports

McCarthy, Cowboys try to make up for lost time in 1st camp

AP News -
By The Associated Press DALLAS COWBOYS (8-8) CAMP SITE: Frisco, Texas LAST...
Read more
Sports

Broken bats: NL pitchers ponder season with no swings

AP News -
By MIKE FITZPATRICK AP Baseball Writer Three or four hours before a National League game, they'd be cackling around...
Read more
Sports

Baseball is Back

AP News -
This was a curveball no one saw coming —and you might remember, the HoustonAstros have a knack for that.“is is all uncharted...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX