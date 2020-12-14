Sports Business Journal picks Globe Life Field as best 2020 debut

CHARLOTTE — Sports Business Journal has chosen the winners of its Year-End Awards in 13 categories as it marks the conclusion of an unprecedented year for the industry.

The Dec. 14 issue of the magazine, SBJ’s last of 2020, includes a special section that details the honorees. These awards celebrate achievements and impact in 2020 and supplement SBJ’s longstanding tradition of honoring winners each year with its Sports Business Awards.

Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field took home the “Best Facility Debut” recognition.

The winners of the 2020 Year-End Awards include:

Best Facility Debut: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Bests Hire : Jason Wright, president, Washington Football Team

: Jason Wright, president, Washington Football Team Sports Business Athlete of the Year: Patrick Mahomes, quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes, quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs Best Creative: NFL’s The Next 100 and Nike’s You Can’t Stop Us (co-winners)

NFL’s The Next 100 and Nike’s You Can’t Stop Us (co-winners) Best Deal: Steve Cohen buys the New York Mets

Steve Cohen buys the New York Mets Best Reinvention: Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders Best Sports City: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Best Content: The Last Dance (10-part Chicago Bulls documentary)

The Last Dance (10-part Chicago Bulls documentary) Best Esports Content: NASCAR’s iRacing

NASCAR’s iRacing Best Pivot: Sports in a bubble

Sports in a bubble Best Community Effort: Sports venues as polling places

Sports venues as polling places Best Fashion Statement: WNBA hoodie

WNBA hoodie Best New Brand: Seattle Kraken



“This process allowed us to look back at an incredible period of change in sports business,” said SBJ’s publisher and executive editor, Abraham Madkour. “We were certainly challenged to pick just one winner in each category because there were so many outstanding candidates that speak to just how much innovation has taken place in sports during this challenging year.”



Led by Assistant Managing Editor Ted Keith, SBJ’s editorial staff spent several months creating the categories, choosing nominees, reviewing dozens of candidates and then casting multiple rounds of votes before winner were chosen. The selection process included SBJ’s entire editorial operation, as writers and editors offered new perspectives and challenged conventional wisdom.