Grants available to nonprofit baseball and softball programs





The Rangers Foundation and Globe Life, with support from FOX Sports Southwest, will once again accept proposals for grants from nonprofit organizations that specifically support youth baseball or softball in Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Oklahoma, the Rangers said in a news release.

The Rangers said the grant program and all applications should be limited to support of youth baseball and softball.

Grants can be used for equipment, construction projects, field renovations, or other projects that help further the baseball and softball initiatives in that community. Grants are not given for travel expenses.

Organizations are asked to complete a proposal describing how funding from the grant will allow them to give youth in their area the opportunity to play either baseball or softball. The winners are selected based on need and the ability of the proposed program to improve baseball programs in their local areas.

In 2019, Globe Life and the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation awarded grants to 10 non-profit organizations in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana

More than $625,000 has been distributed to more than 78 different organizations since the Grant Program started in 2012, thanks to the support of the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation, Globe Life, and FOX Sports Southwest. Those funds have impacted more than 75,000 kids in more than 57 different communities.

FOX Sports Southwest helps to promote the grant program throughout the Rangers entire television territory.

For more information, and for the grant application: www.texasrangers.com/grants

