A horse named Fort Worth won the eighth race on Sunday, Aug. 2 at Saratoga. What’s the connection? The jockey was Irad Oritz Jr., the trainer Todd A. Pletcher. The owner, Bass Racing LLC. That’s probably the answer to the question of the horse’s name.
Horse named Fort Worth wins at Saratoga
TCU chancellor: Patterson apologizes
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU's chancellor said football coach Gary Patterson apologized Monday for repeating a racial slur when telling a...
Jacobs Engineering: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
DALLAS (AP) _ Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $244.9 million.The Dallas-based company said it...
Range Resources: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ Range Resources Corp. (RRC) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $146.6 million, after reporting a profit...
Big 12 to allow teams to play 1 nonconference football game
By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football WriterBig 12 schools agreed Monday night to play one nonconference football game this year to...
Golden Knights rally for 5-3 playoff win over Stars
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Will Carrier scored the tiebreaker with 5:12 left in the game, Robin Lehner had 24 saves and the...
7 Cardinals, 6 staff test positive; series at Detroit off
NEW YORK (AP) — Seven St. Louis Cardinals players and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19, causing Major League Baseball to...
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson acquires XFL
By The Associated Press Former wrestling star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said he has acquired the XFL.