Horse named Fort Worth wins at Saratoga

By FWBP Staff

FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

A horse named Fort Worth won the eighth race on Sunday, Aug. 2 at Saratoga. What’s the connection? The jockey was Irad Oritz Jr., the trainer Todd A. Pletcher. The owner, Bass Racing LLC. That’s probably the answer to the question of the horse’s name.

