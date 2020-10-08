86.8 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, October 8, 2020
- Advertisements -
Sports Kansas coach Les Miles tests positive for COVID-19
Sports

Kansas coach Les Miles tests positive for COVID-19

By AP News

Other News

Health Care

Tarrant County reports 5 COVID deaths on Thursday

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health reported five COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, Oct. 8.The deceased include a woman from Arlington in her 80s, a...
Read more
Entertainment

Analyzing Trump’s illness is humbling for media’s med teams

AP News -
By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer NEW YORK (AP) — Here's an assignment to humble even the most confident...
Read more
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 4 COVID deaths on Tuesday

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health reported four COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, Oct. 6. The deceased include two women from Fort Worth in their...
Read more
News

Supporters mirror Trump’s rosy projection of virus infection

AP News -
By MICHELLE L. PRICE and FARNOUSH AMIRI Associated Press CANTON, Ohio (AP) — As an infected President Donald Trump...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

By DAVE SKRETTA AP Sports Writer

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas coach Les Miles has tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining in his home, where he plans to fulfill his head coaching responsibilities remotely as the Jayhawks spend a week off before visiting West Virginia.

Miles announced his positive test in a statement Thursday. The school did not say whether any other players or staff have tested positive, though the Jayhawks have had clusters of positive tests since the beginning of the season.

Athletic director Jeff Long said Miles’ result came back through routine testing and the school is going through contact tracing protocols to notify anybody who has been in contact with him. Long said if Miles does not have a fever or other symptoms, there is a chance he could be able to coach against the Mountaineers on Oct. 17.

The Jayhawks are off to an 0-3 start in Miles’ second season in Lawrence.

Previous articleMLB free-agent qualifying offer price jumps to $18.9 million
Next articleMicrosoft partners with GameStop
- Advertisements -
- Advertisements -

Latest News

Sports

MLB free-agent qualifying offer price jumps to $18.9 million

AP News -
NEW YORK (AP) — The price of qualifying offers for Major League Baseball free agents rose by $1.1 million to a record...
Read more
Sports

Golf pro apparently struck, killed by falling tree

AP News -
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (AP) — A golf pro at a Massachusetts country club died apparently when a tree fell on his golf...
Read more
Sports

Old-man Ehlinger and freshman Rattler face off in Texas-OU

AP News -
By JIM VERTUNO AP Sports Writer AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger is the old man of...
Read more
Sports

Analysis: The bubble is the real MVP of this NBA season

AP News -
By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The bubble hasn't burst.
Read more
Sports

Fleetwood back in form ahead of Wentworth return

AP News -
By STEVE DOUGLAS AP Sports Writer However bad Tommy Fleetwood felt after losing a playoff at the Scottish Open...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101