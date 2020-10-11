86.4 F
Fort Worth
Saturday, October 10, 2020
- Advertisements -
Sports Kansas State has 3-0 start in Big 12 after 21-14 win at...
Sports

Kansas State has 3-0 start in Big 12 after 21-14 win at TCU

By AP News
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) scores a first-half touchdown against Texas on Saturday Oct. 3. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Other News

Sports

Kansas State has 3-0 start in Big 12 after 21-14 win at TCU

AP News -
By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Sports WriterFORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — AJ Parker returned an interception 37 yards to give Kansas State another...
Read more
CCBP

Celina police chief retires

FWBP Staff -
Chief Tony Griggs of the City of Celine Police Department, has retired, the city announced Oct. 6.To serve as Interim Chief of...
Read more
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 2 COVID deaths on Saturday

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health on Saturday, Oct. 10 reports two COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man from Fort Worth in his...
Read more
Government

Special election runoff between Shelley Luther and state Rep. Drew Springer set for Dec. 19

Texas Tribune -
By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune Oct. 10, 2020 "Special election runoff between Shelley...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Sports Writer
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — AJ Parker returned an interception 37 yards to give Kansas State another non-offensive touchdown, true freshman quarterback Will Howard ran for a score and the Wildcats improved to 3-0 in the Big 12 with a 21-14 win at TCU on Saturday.


The interception return by Parker in the third quarter that made it 21-7 was the 119th non-offensive TD since 1999 for Kansas State (3-1, 3-0 Big 12). That is the most by any FBS team in that stretch — going into Saturday, Alabama and Virginia Tech were tied for the second-most with 108.
TCU (1-2, 1-2) had one last chance, an untimed play when the Wildcats were penalized for roughing the passer after a desperation pass by Max Duggan came up well short as time expired. The penalty put the ball at the K-State 39, and Duggan’s heave into a crowd in the end zone was knocked to the ground.
K-State had only 289 total yards, with Howard 8-of-19 passing for 117 yards with an interception and 86 yards rushing, though 80 came on one carry. With a chance to seal the game on a third-and-1 with just over a minute left, Howard tripped while by himself for no gain near midfield, leading to a punt that set up TCU’s final drive.


Howard started in place of senior Skylar Thompson, who didn’t even make the trip to Fort Worth a week after getting injured in the first half against Texas Tech. Howard played the second half of that game while Thompson was on the sideline out of uniform and with his arm in a sling.
Duggan was 19-of-31 passing for 154 yards, and also had a 3-yard TD run on fourth-and-goal with 3:39 left. Darwin Barlow, one of TCU’s freshmen running backs, had a 7-yard TD.
Blake Lynch kicked field goals of 25 and 53 yards, the shorter kick coming after the 80-yard run on the opening drive by Howard, whose 4-yard TD run gave the Wildcats a 14-7 halftime lead after the 2-point conversion.
POLL IMPLICATIONS


The Wildcats could easily get into the Top 25 on Sunday for the first time this season. They were the first team out of this week’s poll.
THE TAKEAWAY
Kansas State: The Wildcats have rebounded from that season-opening home loss against Arkansas State to start 3-0 in the Big 12 for the first time since 2014.
TCU: The Horned Frogs have lost four home games in a row. They were coming off their seventh win in nine years against Texas, but have lost both home games after having their only nonconference game called off because of a COVID-19 outbreak among a cluster of players and staff.
UP NEXT


Kansas St.: At home for the Sunflower State showdown against Kansas on Oct. 24.
TCU: At home to play Oklahoma on Oct. 24.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Previous articleCelina police chief retires
- Advertisements -
- Advertisements -

Latest News

Sports

Rattler TD pass in 4th OT sends OU past No. 22 Texas 53-45

AP News -
By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Sports WriterDALLAS (AP) — Benched early and celebrating late, Spencer Rattler had quite the first experience in a...
Read more
Sports

Whitey Ford, Hall of Fame ace for mighty Yankees, has died at 91

AP News -
By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer NEW YORK (AP) — During an era when the Yankees won the World...
Read more
Sports

Nadal closes in on 13th French Open, Federer-tying 20th Slam

AP News -
By HOWARD FENDRICH and JEROME PUGMIRE AP Sports Writers PARIS (AP) — After so much talk, by Rafael Nadal...
Read more
Sports

Texas-Oklahoma won’t look or feel the same in 2020

AP News -
By JIM VERTUNO AP Sports Writer Tim Taylor's plans for the Texas-Oklahoma game have changed. Instead of enjoying a...
Read more
Sports

K-State 2-0 in Big 12 for 1st time since 2014 going to TCU

AP News -
By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Sports WriterFORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said he didn't even know what the...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101