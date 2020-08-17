Lyles expected to start as Texas hosts San Diego

83.1 F
By AP News
The Texas Rangers play a July 10 intrasquad game at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

San Diego Padres (11-12, fourth in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (10-10, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8:05 p.m. CDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Zach Davies (2-2, 2.78 ERA, .84 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Rangers: Jordan Lyles (1-1, 6.06 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres visit the Texas Rangers on Monday.

The Rangers finished 45-36 in home games in 2019. Texas hit .248 as a team last year and averaged 3.4 extra base hits per game.

The Padres finished 34-47 in road games in 2019. San Diego pitchers had a WHIP of 1.30 last year while striking out 9.1 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Brett Martin: (left rotator cuff), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Nick Goody: (back spasms), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Robinson Chirinos: (ankle).

Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Wil Myers: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

