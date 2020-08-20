85.9 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Sports Mavs pull away while Doncic sits, beat Clippers 127-114
Sports

Mavs pull away while Doncic sits, beat Clippers 127-114

By AP News

Other News

Sports

Mavs pull away while Doncic sits, beat Clippers 127-114

AP News -
By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 28 points and the...
Read more
News

What to Know: Could we go boldly where no man has gone before in Fort Worth?

Robert Francis -
“Set them gol’ durn phasers to stun, partners!” Could the final frontier start in Fort Worth? In the Star...
Read more
Government

Dallas police make arrest in cold cases from ’80s with DNA technology

FWBP Staff -
The Dallas Police Department have arrested a suspect linked to four aggravated sexual assaults that took place in Dallas from 1982 to...
Read more
Culture

Visit “Hell’s Half Acre” courtesy of the Texas A&M School of Law

FWBP Staff -
The Texas A&M School of Law occupies legendary Fort Worth real estate, sitting as it does in “Hell’s...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer


LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 28 points and the Dallas Mavericks put together the pivotal run when he was out to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 127-114 on Wednesday night and even the Western Conference playoff series at a game apiece.
Two nights after scoring 42 points in the highest-scoring debut in postseason history, Doncic played just nine minutes in the second half. He finished with eight rebounds and seven assists.
Kristaps Porzingis added 23 points for the Mavericks. They beat the Clippers for the first time in five meetings this season and earned their first playoff victory since 2016.


Kawhi Leonard had 35 points and 10 rebounds, but Paul George had a mostly miserable performance for the second-seeded Clippers. They played without starting guard Patrick Beverley because of a calf injury.


Doncic picked up his fourth foul less than a minute into the third quarter, shaking his finger toward the Dallas bench that he didn’t want to come out.
He kept stayed on then and when he did come out toward the end of the period, Dallas put together a strong stretch of basketball. A finishing 14-4 spurt made it 98-85 entering the fourth, the Mavs pushed the lead to 18 in the final 12 minutes.
Reserves Trey Burke, Seth Curry and Boban Marjanovic were all in double figures for the Mavs, who shot 50% from the field.
George finished 4 for 17 for 14 points.
Game 3 is Friday.


TIP-INS
Mavericks: Burke scored 16 points, Curry 15 and Marjanovic 13. … Porzingis was listed on the injury report in the morning because of right knee soreness.
Clippers: Reggie Jackson started in place of Beverley and scored 11 points. … Lou Williams scored 23.
PAT’S PAIN
Coach Doc Rivers wasn’t sure when Beverley was hurt, saying it was an injury that had been lingering. The Clippers noticed the guard wasn’t moving well at their shootaround and decided to scratch him. Rivers didn’t know if the injury could keep Beverley until the next game or until next week.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Previous articleWhat to Know: Could we go boldly where no man has gone before in Fort Worth?
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sports

Court: Secret videos can’t be used in Robert Kraft massage case

AP News -
By TERRY SPENCER and CURT ANDERSON Associated Press FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida appeals court ruled Wednesday...
Read more
Sports

Lynn scheduled to start for Texas against San Diego

AP News -
Texas Rangers (10-12, third in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (13-12, fourth in the AL West) San...
Read more
Sports

Myers hits slam, Tatis leads the way, Padres top Rangers 6-4

AP News -
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Wil Myers hit a first-inning grand slam and the San Diego Padres, with Fernando Tatis Jr. again leading...
Read more
Sports

Cowboys release DT McCoy day after season-ending leg injury

AP News -
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys released defensive tackle Gerald McCoy on Tuesday, a day after the newcomer sustained a season-ending...
Read more
Sports

Texas pitcher, manager suspended for flap after Tatis slam

AP News -
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas rookie pitcher Ian Gibaut was suspended for three games Tuesday, a day after he threw a fastball...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101