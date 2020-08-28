102 F
Fort Worth
Friday, August 28, 2020
Sports Minor scheduled to start for Rangers against Dodgers
Sports

Minor scheduled to start for Rangers against Dodgers

By AP News
The Texas Rangers play a July 10 intrasquad game at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Other News

Sports

A baseball life: Scully auctions items from 67-year career

AP News -
By BETH HARRIS AP Sports Writer LOS ANGELES (AP) — Vin Scully sat outside watching two sets of his...
Read more
Sports

Olson, Semien homer as A’s cruise to 10-3 win over Rangers

AP News -
By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Sports Writer ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Matt Olson and Marcus Semien connected on two-run homers,...
Read more
Sports

Rookies Haggerty, Lewis, Dunn lift Mariners past Rangers 4-1

AP News -
By CHRIS TALBOTT Associated Press SEATTLE (AP) — Sam Haggerty and Kyle Lewis homered, Justin Dunn pitched one-hit ball...
Read more
Sports

Seager’s slam one of 3 Seattle homers in 10-2 win at Texas

AP News -
By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Baseball Writer ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kyle Seager hit a grand slam, Kyle Lewis and...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

Los Angeles Dodgers (24-9, first in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (11-19, fourth in the AL West)

Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas; Friday, 7:05 p.m. CDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Los Angeles: Dustin May (1-1, 2.79 ERA) Texas: Mike Minor (0-5, 6.75 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Mookie Betts and the Dodgers will take on the Rangers Friday.

The Rangers are 8-8 on their home turf. Texas ranks last in the majors in hitting with a .208 batting average, Nick Solak leads the team with an average of .269.

The Dodgers are 13-4 on the road. Los Angeles has slugged .473, good for second in the National League. Mookie Betts leads the club with a .615 slugging percentage, including 18 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Solak leads the Rangers with 28 hits and is batting .269.

Betts leads the Dodgers with 35 hits and is batting .287.

INJURIES: Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Brett Martin: (left rotator cuff), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Jesse Chavez: (toe), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Willie Calhoun: (left hamstring), Rougned Odor: (eye), Elvis Andrus: (back).

Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Walker Buehler: (blister), Pedro Baez: (groin), Edwin Rios: (left hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Previous articleNHL playoffs to resume with 3 games each Saturday, Sunday
Next articleThousands gather at March on Washington commemoration
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sports

NBA playoffs resume Saturday as sides detail new commitments

AP News -
By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — NBA players want change that makes their...
Read more
Sports

NHL playoffs to resume with 3 games each Saturday, Sunday

AP News -
The NHL's second-round playoff series will resume with three games each on Saturday and Sunday after players prompted the league to postpone...
Read more
Sports

Game off: Rangers back A’s decision to boycott series finale in support of racial justice

AP News -
By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Baseball Writer ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Oakland Athletics have decided not to play their...
Read more
Sports

Some NFL teams cancel practice in response to Blake shooting

AP News -
By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. AP Pro Football Writer FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Empty practice fields made for loud...
Read more
Sports

AP source says NBA postponing Thursday’s postseason games

AP News -
By BRIAN MAHONEY and TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writers LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Another day of the...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101