Multi-session tickets for U.S. Gymnastics Championships on sale now

Multi-session ticket packages are now on sale for the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships, which will be held June 3-6 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

The four-day championships will decide the 2021 men’s and women’s national all-around and individual event champions and serve as an important stop on the Road to Tokyo, as performances will help determine who will compete at U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Gymnastics June 24-27 in St. Louis.

The U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Teams will also be renamed following the event’s conclusion.

The five multi-session packages are identified below. All ticket prices are plus applicable fees.

Junior & Senior Women’s Day 1 Package – June 4: $89-$159

Junior & Senior Women’s Day 2 Package – June 6: $99-$179

All Junior & Senior Men’s Package – June 3 & 5: $99-$139

Senior Men’s & Senior Women’s Day 2 Package – June 5 & 6: $109-$149

All-session (all eight competitive sessions) – June 3-6: $209-$609; platinum ticket package includes VIP seating and a USA Gymnastics gift

At the 2019 U.S. Championships, 2016 Olympic all-around champion Simone Biles of Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre and two-time Olympian Sam Mikulak of Newport Coast, California/U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center each won their sixth U.S. all-around title.

The veteran World medalists are each looking to add another Olympic Games to their resumes in addition to a seventh national championship.

USA Gymnastics is partnering with the Fort Worth Sports Commission and Dickies Arena for this event, and all parties are working together to create COVID-19 safety protocols in accordance with the local health department to provide a safe and welcoming experience for all guests, a news release said.

Tickets may be purchased at DickiesArena.com (you will need to register for a Dickies Arena AccountManager account).

Go to: https://dickiesarena.com/event/u-s-gymnastics-championships

For groups of 10 or more, contact Dickies Arena Group Sales at (817) 402-9102 or email galanis@dickiesarena.com. Discounted tickets are available through local gymnastics clubs that are participating in the gym club ticket program.

The tentative competition schedule, which is subject to change, is below. All sessions are listed in central time.

Thursday, June 3: Men’s gymnastics – 1 p.m., juniors, and 6:30 p.m., seniors

Friday, June 4: Women’s gymnastics – 1 p.m., juniors, and 6:30 p.m., seniors

Saturday, June 5: Men’s gymnastics – 10 a.m., juniors, and 3 p.m., seniors

Sunday, June 6: Women’s gymnastics – 12 p.m., juniors, and 5:30 p.m., seniors

USA Gymnastics, based in Indianapolis, is the national governing body for gymnastics in the United States, encompassing seven disciplines: women’s gymnastics, men’s gymnastics, trampoline and tumbling, rhythmic gymnastics, acrobatic gymnastics, gymnastics for all (a.k.a. group gymnastics) and, most recently, parkour.

The Fort Worth Sports Commission advances the city as an international sports destination. A division of Visit Fort Worth, the Sports Commission seeks to attract youth, collegiate and professional events that deliver economic impact and boost Fort Worth’s image.

Dickies Arena is a 14,000 seat multipurpose venue located adjacent to the Will Rogers Memorial Center campus.

The arena is owned by the City of Fort Worth and managed by the not-for-profit operating entity, Trail Drive Management Corp.

The state-of-the-art arena hosts concerts, sporting events and family entertainment, and is home to Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo performances.

