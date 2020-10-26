43.5 F
NASCAR Cup playoff at Texas still on hold because of rain

By AP News

Jimmie Johnson at Texas Motor Speedway in 2016. (AP Photo/Ralph Lauer)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The resumption of NASCAR’s Cup playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway was still on hold Monday because of more rain and a dreary forecast.

There was no official word from NASCAR on when the race might proceed.

Only 52 of the 334 laps were completed Sunday before mist and drizzle forced the race to stop. There was a delay of more than four hours before it was postponed until Monday.

When the race was supposed to resume in the morning, the rain from overnight had continued and temperatures were in the mid-40s.

Cars were still parked in the garage and jet dryer trucks were making slow laps around the 1 1/2-mile track.

Two drivers retiring from full-time NASCAR competition after this season, Clint Bowyer and seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, were running 1-2 Sunday when the race was halted.

The cars kept running for eight laps after the weather caution first came out Sunday, with jet dryers circling the track at the same time. The cars sat uncovered on pit road for about half an hour before the tarps came out and the drivers and crews headed for cover.

Erik Jones was running third, ahead of Joey Logano, the only driver locked into a spot in the final four after winning a week earlier at Kansas.

Martin Truex Jr. was in fifth place, having already recovered from being forced to start at the back of the field because of an illegal spoiler. He was just ahead of fellow playoff contender Chase Elliott.

Kevin Harvick, who has won the last three fall races in Texas and is a nine-time winner this season, brushed the wall while leading on Lap 29. With damage to his car’s right side, he was 36th and one lap down when the race stopped.

