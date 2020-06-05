94.7 F
Fort Worth
Friday, June 5, 2020
Home Sports NCAA hits Oklahoma St with postseason ban in corruption case
Sports

NCAA hits Oklahoma St with postseason ban in corruption case

By AP News

By AARON BEARD AP Basketball Writer

An NCAA infractions committee panel announced Friday that former Oklahoma State assistant men’s basketball coach Lamont Evans violated ethical-conduct rules by accepting up to $22,000 in bribes from financial advisers.

The NCAA also levied including penalties that include a one-year postseason ban for the team that takes effect next season. The ruling included three years of probation, a $10,000 fine self-imposed by the school and a reduction in basketball scholarships.

Evans also received a 10-year show-cause order in the case tied to the federal corruption investigation into college basketball, which became public in fall 2017. The school received a notice of allegations last year.

Previous articleTexas State investigates racial abuse claims against coach
Next articleBack on track: IndyCar delayed debut all-in-one Texas affair

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX