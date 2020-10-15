70 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, October 15, 2020
No. 17 SMU puts unblemished record on the line at Tulane
Sports

No. 17 SMU puts unblemished record on the line at Tulane

By AP News

TCU vs. SMU Sept. 20, 2019

AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

No. 17 SMU (4-0, 1-0 American Athletic Conference) at Tulane (2-2, 0-2), Friday at 5 p.m. CDT (ESPN).

Line: SMU by 6 1/2.

Series record: Tied 13-13.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

SMU aims to remain nationally ranked and among the unbeaten teams in the AAC. Tulane seeks its first league win and aims to bounce back from a demoralizing 49-31 loss at Houston in which the Green Wave jumped out to a 24-7 lead, only to be outscored 42-7 the rest of the game.

KEY MATCHUP

The Mustang’s high-flying pass attack, averaging 339.2 per game, against a Tulane secondary that has given up 13 completions of 25 yards or more through four games, including TDs 88, 61, 41, 34 and 32 yards.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

SMU: QB Shane Buechele completed 32 passes for 474 yards against Memphis last week and has 1,326 yards and 10 TDs passing this season.

Tulane: DE Cam Sample is one of the Green Wave’s top play makers on defense with 4 1/2 tackles for loss, including three sacks.

FACTS & FIGURES

SMU leading receiver Reggie Roberson Jr., who had 22 catches for 474 yards and five touchdowns through four games, was lost for the season last week when he injured his knee. … SMU has not lost to Tulane since 2012. … The Mustangs are seeking their second 5-0 start in as many seasons for the first time since the 1982 and 1983 seasons. … Since the opening of Yulman Stadium in 2014, the Green Wave have never opened the year 0-2 at home. … Tulane will be in search of its first win over a nationally-ranked team since Oct. 6, 1984 (27-23 vs. Vanderbilt). … Tulane has lost 42 straight against ranked opponents. … Tulane freshman QB Michael Pratt is slated to make his second start and seeks his first win as a starter after making his debut late in the first quarter of a 66-24 victory at Southern Miss on Sept. 26.

