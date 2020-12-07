Reaves’ 32 points, 6 rebounds, 9 assists lead Oklahoma over TCU

44.6 F
By AP News

AP News


FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Austin Reaves scored 32 points with six rebounds and a career-high nine assists and Oklahoma beat TCU 82-78 on Sunday in the first Big 12 game of the season.

Reaves sank a deep 3-pointer, on a broken play with the shot clock winding down, to give Oklahoma a 79-74 lead with 55 seconds left. Then Alondes Williams grabbed a key rebound and Brady Manek put in the second-chance bucket for a four-point lead with 9.4 seconds left.

Reaves was 7 of 16 from the field and 16 of 18 at the free-throw line as Oklahoma shot 51.9% from the field and 20 of 24 at the stripe.
Manek added 14 points and six rebounds for Oklahoma (2-0), and De’Vion Harmon scored 13. Williams had six points, five rebounds and four assists. The Sooners opened their season just three days ago with a 39-point win over UTSA.
Reaves had 12 points in the first half and Harmon nine, but Oklahoma trailed 42-39. Manek’s block led to his 3-pointer in transition to tie it at 42.
Mike Miles paced TCU (4-1) with a career-high 21 points. RJ Nembhard added 18 points with five assists and PJ Fuller scored 15.

It was part of the league’s scheduling initiative to have each team play two conference games in December. The Sooners are scheduled to play No. 17 Texas Tech later this month and TCU will play at Oklahoma State.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

