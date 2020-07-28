80 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Sports

Patrick Mahomes becoming part owner of Kansas City Royals

By AP News

Other News

Sports

After talk of collaboration, conferences go their own way

AP News -
By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer Plans for the 2020 college football season — if it is...
Read more
Sports

MSU coach, former Texas Tech title guard Noel Johnson dies

AP News -
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (AP) — Longtime Midwestern State women's basketball coach Noel Johnson, the point guard for Texas Tech's 1993 national championship...
Read more
Education

Texas Tech names first female head of its health science center

FWBP Staff -
Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D., who joined Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center  in 1987 and has served as interim president since Nov. 1,...
Read more
Sports

The virus and sports: Texas Tech to cut $6.7M from athletic budget

AP News -
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world: Texas...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is joining the ownership group of Major League Baseball’s Kansas City Royals.

The Royals announced the addition of Mahomes, the former Texas Tech quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title last season, on Tuesday. The Tyler, Texas, native played baseball his first two years at Texas Tech and was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in 2014.

“I’m honored to become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals,” Mahomes  said in a statement. “I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in the community, which is something I’m excited to do.”

Mahomes’ decision to focus on football certainly worked out for him, but his baseball ties run deep. His father Pat pitched in more than 300 big league games, mostly as a reliever.

“He loves football, but he also grew up loving the game of baseball,” said John Sherman, principal owner of the Royals. “We look forward to many years of a winning partnership.”

Previous articleTarrant County reports 1 COVID death on Tuesday
Next articleBarr says unrest not linked to Floyd, defends feds’ response
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sports

Texas Rangers players, Meals On Wheels and limited edition jams for seniors in need

FWBP Staff -
Choo’s Cotton Candy Grape, Strawberry/Apple Jelly Gallo, Wild Willie Berry and Wak’s Passion Peach are just some of...
Read more
Sports

MLB temporarily suspends Marlins season through the weekend

AP News -
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer MIAMI (AP) — Major League Baseball temporarily suspended the Miami Marlins' season through...
Read more
Sports

After talk of collaboration, conferences go their own way

AP News -
By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer Plans for the 2020 college football season — if it is...
Read more
Sports

Irving commits $1.5 million for WNBA players skipping season

AP News -
By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving is making sure WNBA players can sit...
Read more
Sports

2 MLB games postponed as Marlins deal with virus outbreak

AP News -
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer MIAMI (AP) — Two major league games scheduled for Monday night were postponed...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX