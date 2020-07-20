PBR’s Elite Unleash The Beast returns to Fort Worth

For the first time in 16 years, The Professional Bull Riders’ elite Unleash The Beast will return to Fort Worth at Dickies Arena Aug. 29-30 for the PBR WinStar World Casino and Resort Invitational.

Tickets went on sale July 20 for the premier series’ PBR WinStar World Casino and Resort Invitational at Ticketmaster.com. Or, you can use this link: https://bit.ly/FWBeast

The PBR WinStar World Casino and Resort Invitational held at Dickies Arena will abide by the health standards put in place for rodeo and equestrian events, as identified in the Open Texas guidelines.

PBR is following all local and state health protocols, and along with Dickies Arena is instituting a series of fan safety protocols. Those protocols for the event include:

– All fans as well as staff and competitors will be required to wear face masks inside Dickies Arena.

– All Dickies Arena staff, in addition to PBR staff, riders and stock contractors will be subject to coronavirus screening. In addition to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)-informed screening, all PBR personnel will undergo medical testing for COVID-19.



– PBR will only sell up to 50% of arena capacity to separate fans.

– All fans will be in POD seating, which increases distancing and minimizes fan crossover when entering and exiting their seats.

– There will be a focus on mobile ticketing and cashless transactions.

– Merchandise sales will be limited to best-selling items to reduce lines and encourage speedier transactions.

– Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the venue to promote hand hygiene.

Increased sanitization of high-contact areas including bathrooms, concourses, concession stands, elevators, dining areas, and the Dickies Arena Box Office.

– Pre-paid parking will be available through Ticketmaster in regularly sanitized lots.



– Pre-packaged concessions, condiments and utensils.

Prior to mass-gathering restrictions implemented due to COVID-19 (coronavirus), PBR’s Unleash The Beast last competed in front of fans in Little Rock at Simmons Bank Arena March 6-7. The sport then held closed events for its premier series in Duluth, Georgia, at Infinite Energy Arena March 14-15, followed by three event weekends in Logan County, Oklahoma, that began April 25.

On July 10-12, PBR welcomed back fans for the first time in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for the playoffs of a special team tournament created to keep the sport going during the pandemic, the groundbreaking PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge, as well as a Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour event.

Historically, the PBR Unleash The Beast has stopped in Fort Worth eight times, most recently travelling to the city in 2004 when Mike Collins emerged victorious.

This season, the PBR Unleash The Beast stop in Fort Worth is crucial in the championship race to the PBR World Finals in early November, awarding a gold buckle and million-dollar bonus to the world’s best bull rider.



The riders competing in Fort Worth are anticipated to be led by current world No. 1 Jose Vitor Leme, along with Texas’ own Cooper Davis (Jasper), Cole Melancon (Paris) and Mason Taylor (Maypearl).

The bull riding action for the PBR WinStar World Casino and Resort Invitational begins with Round 1 at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, concluding with Round 2 and the championship round at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30. All 35 bull riders will get on one bull each in Round 1 and 2. Following Round 2 on Sunday afternoon, the riders’ individual two-round scores will be totaled with the Top 15 advancing to the championship round for one more out and a chance at the $30,000 event title.

Tickets for the two-day event start at $15.

To reserve tickets: https://bit.ly/FWBeast

– FWBP Staff