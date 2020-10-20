82 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Sports Rays add players as World Series opens in Arlington; LA stands pat
Sports

Rays add players as World Series opens in Arlington; LA stands pat

By AP News
The Texas Rangers play a July 10 intrasquad game at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Other News

Sports

Rays, Dodgers set to meet in World Series at Globe Life Field

AP News -
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — In a most unpredictable season, the teams with the best records in each league are set to meet...
Read more
Sports

Bellinger HR sends Dodgers to 3rd World Series in 4 years

AP News -
By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Baseball Writer ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated as Cody Bellinger's drive...
Read more
Sports

Correa hits walkoff homer to keep Astros alive in ALCS

AP News -
By BERNIE WILSON AP Sports Writer SAN DIEGO (AP) — Before Carlos Correa headed to the plate in the...
Read more
Sports

Braves down Dodgers 10-2, grab 3-1 lead in NLCS

AP News -
By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Baseball Writer ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves turned things around...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Outfielder Brett Phillips and left-hander Ryan Sherriff have been added to the Tampa Bay Rays’ roster for the World Series. The series begins Tuesday at Arlington’s Globe Life Field.

Right-hander Aaron Slegers and left-hander José Alvarado were dropped Tuesday before the opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Tampa Bay goes with 13 pitchers, one fewer than during the AL Championship Series against Houston, which was played on seven consecutive days. The World Series has off days after Games 2 and 5.

The Dodgers did not make any changes from their NL Championship Series roster against Atlanta and will carry 15 pitchers and 13 position players.

Phillips was 0 for 2 in the Division Series against the New York Yankees, appearing in three games, and he played once without an at-bat in the first round against Toronto.

Sherriff has not pitched since the final day of the regular season on Sept. 27. He figures to be used at high-leverage times against Dodgers left-handed batters, a group that includes Cody Bellinger, Corey Seager, Joc Pederson and Max Muncy.

Sherriff joins Aaron Loup, Josh Fleming, Shane McClanahan and Ryan Yarbrough as lefties in the bullpen.

Slegers pitched 3 2/3 innings over two appearances against the Astros and had one appearance against the Yankees.

Alvarado pitched 1 2/3 innings over two games against Houston.

Previous articleLogistics firm takes industrial space near DFW Airport
Next articleGateway opens mortgage center in Keller

Latest News

Sports

Elliott fumbles pair, Cowboys stumble in 38-10 loss to Cards

AP News -
By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Pro Football WriterARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — If the Dallas Cowboys are going to win without Dak Prescott, Ezekiel...
Read more
Sports

Herman says no mandate for Texas players over school song

AP News -
By JIM VERTUNO AP Sports WriterAUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas coach Tom Herman said Monday there is no mandate that his players...
Read more
Sports

Cowboys clear way for LB Vander Esch to return against Cards

AP News -
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys activated Leighton Vander Esch, clearing the way for the linebacker to play against Arizona on...
Read more
Sports

Texas showcase: Cards’ Kingsbury, Murray return home for MNF

AP News -
By DAVID BRANDT AP Sports Writer ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury is back in his...
Read more
Sports

Rays, Dodgers set to meet in World Series at Globe Life Field

AP News -
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — In a most unpredictable season, the teams with the best records in each league are set to meet...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101