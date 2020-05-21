75.8 F
Racing museum cancels Hall of Fame induction

By AP News
Triple Crown winner American Pharoah poses for a picture at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., home of the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame. (Photo by Steve Jacobs/The Post-Star via AP)

The Associated Press

The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in has canceled its induction ceremony in August because of health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hall of Fame president John Hendrickson says the museum believes it’s “in the best interests of everyone involved and for the integrity of the event to postpone the ceremony for a year.”

The Hall of Fame ceremony was scheduled for Friday, Aug. 7, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. This year’s class includes trainer Mark Casse, jockey Darrel McHargue, horses Wise Dan and Tom Bowling, and Pillars of the Turf Alice Headley Chandler, Keene Daingerfield, Jr., and George D. Widener, Jr. They will be inducted with the class of 2021.

The 44th Annual Museum Ball scheduled for Aug. 14 also was canceled. It’s traditionally one of the highlights of the Saratoga summer social season.

