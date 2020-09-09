76.8 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, September 8, 2020
Sports Rangers beat Angels 7-1, end 6-game skid
Sports

Rangers beat Angels 7-1, end 6-game skid

By AP News
The Texas Rangers play a July 10 intrasquad game at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Other News

Sports

Rangers take 6-game skid into matchup with Angels

AP News -
Los Angeles Angels (17-25, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (13-27, fifth in the AL West) Arlington,...
Read more
Nonprofit

Texas Rangers Wives raise $20K to kick start new empowerHER chapter

FWBP Staff -
empowerHER, a nonprofit organization serving girls and young women who have experienced the loss of their mothers, announced it has successfully opened...
Read more
Nonprofit

Texas Rangers baseball foundation donates $100,000 to nonprofit organizations

FWBP Staff -
The Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation honored 10 different nonprofit organizations with a total of $100,000 in grants during the #TogetherWe Give Concert...
Read more
Sports

Díaz, Brantley 3 RBIs each, Astros beat Lynn, Rangers 8-4

AP News -
By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer HOUSTON (AP) — Aledmys Díaz hit a three-run homer and Michael Brantley added...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Lance Lynn pitched seven strong innings, Elvis Andrus homered and the Texas Rangers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 7-1 win Tuesday night over the Los Angeles Angels, who had won five in a row.

Lynn (5-2), the first major league pitcher to make 10 starts this season, struck out six, walked two and limited the Angels to one run on four hits. The right-hander had lost his previous two starts, allowing 10 runs (nine earned) — more than he had allowed combined his first seven starts.

Andrus put the Rangers ahead to stay with a solo shot in the second. They went ahead 3-0 with two unearned runs in the fourth on second baseman Matt Thaiss’ two-out error.

Andrew Heaney (3-3) allowed five runs (three earned) in five innings. He struck out four and walked one.

Heaney had won his last two starts and had pitched 10 consecutive scoreless innings before Andrus went deep. The lefty also gave up five runs (over 3 2-3 innings) in his first start at the Rangers’ new ballpark on Aug. 9.

Jared Walsh led off the fifth with a homer for the only Angels run.

Isiah-Kiner Falefa had a sacrifice fly in the fifth, and Nick Solak immediately added another for Texas for a 6-1 lead. Kiner-Falefa had a single in the first that extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: LF Justin Upton left the game after getting hit by a pitch on his left wrist in the fourth inning. The Angels said after the game that X-rays were negative and he was considered day to day. … INF David Fletcher (left ankle sprain) missed his eighth game, but could come off the injured list as early as Thursday. Manager Joe Maddon says Fletcher is getting close. “I haven’t heard of any setbacks,” Maddon said. … INF Franklin Barreto (left shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list.

Rangers: DH/OF Shin-Soo Choo was out of the lineup with a sprained right wrist. He got hurt on a headfirst slide into the plate Monday. Manager Chris Woodward said Choo was “pretty sore” and could go on the injured list if he’s not going to be available to play within a couple of days.

UP NEXT

Rangers RHP Kyle Cody (0-1, 0.00 ERA) makes his second career start, while Julio Theran (0-2, 7.94) goes for the Angels.

Previous articleOfficials expected to announce major event at Globe Life Field on Wednesday
Next articleCuddly parasites: how teddy bears got their claws into children
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sports

Baylor 3rd B12 team to put off opener after La Tech outbreak

AP News -
WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor became the third Big 12 team forced to postpone its scheduled season opener...
Read more
Sports

Vegas is back, baby: Golden Knights beat Stars to tie series

AP News -
sBy STEPHEN WHYNO AP Hockey WriterEDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — After running into a hot goalie late last round and being shut out...
Read more
Sports

UTA hires basketball standout to coach women’s team

FWBP Staff -
Former WNBA player and Vanderbilt Associate Head Coach Shereka Wright was named UTA's 10th head women's basketball coach,...
Read more
Sports

McCarthy era begins with Cowboys still seeking playoff run

AP News -
DALLAS COWBOYS (8-8) New Faces: Coach Mike McCarthy, backup QB Andy Dalton, WR CeeDee Lamb, DE Everson Griffen, DE...
Read more
Sports

Stars lead conference final, Game 2 tonight

AP News -
Dallas Stars (37-24-8, third in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-24-8, first in the Pacific Division...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101