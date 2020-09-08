89.9 F
Sports Rangers take 6-game skid into matchup with Angels
Rangers take 6-game skid into matchup with Angels

By AP News
The Texas Rangers play a July 10 intrasquad game at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

Los Angeles Angels (17-25, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (13-27, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. CDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Los Angeles: Andrew Heaney (3-2, 3.89 ERA) Texas: Lance Lynn (4-2, 2.67 ERA)

LINE: Angels 1; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas enters the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Rangers are 7-15 against AL West opponents. Texas ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .213 batting average. Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the team with an average of .301.

The Angels are 15-18 against AL West Division teams. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .330, good for second in the American League. Anthony Rendon leads the team with a mark of .418.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Gallo leads the Rangers with 13 extra base hits and is slugging .413.

Mike Trout leads the Angels with 22 extra base hits and 38 RBIs.

INJURIES: Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joely Rodriguez: (left hamstring), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (elbow), Shin-Soo Choo: (hand), Willie Calhoun: (left hamstring), Rougned Odor: (eye).

Angels: Hoby Milner: (back), Justin Anderson: (elbow), David Fletcher: (ankle), Franklin Barreto: (undisclosed), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

