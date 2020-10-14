82.1 F
Rays look to sweep Astros in ALCS

By AP News
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

Tampa Bay Rays (40-20, first in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (29-31, second in the AL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tampa Bay: Tyler Glasnow (5-1, 4.08 ERA in regular season) Houston: Zack Greinke (3-3, 4.03 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

ALCS: Tampa Bay leads the series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: Rays will look to complete sweep of Astros in Game 4 of ALCS

The Astros were 20-8 on their home turf in 2020. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .349 this postseason, Carlos Correa leads them with an OBP of .526, including five extra base hits and 13 RBIs.

The Rays posted a record of 20-11 away from home in 2020. Tampa Bay has a team batting average of .209 this postseason, Randy Arozarena has led them with an average of .462, including eight extra base hits and five RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 27 extra base hits and is batting .268.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .235 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by four runs

Rays: 8-2, .233 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Bryan Abreu: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee).

Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

