64.8 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, September 10, 2020
Sports Rookies help Rangers rip Angels 7-3
Sports

Rookies help Rangers rip Angels 7-3

By AP News
The Texas Rangers play a July 10 intrasquad game at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Other News

Sports

Braves crush Marlins 29-9, just miss Rangers’ record

AP News -
By CHARLES ODUM AP Sports Writer ATLANTA (AP) — Manager Brian Snitker was just hoping to shake up the...
Read more
Government

National Finals Rodeo coming to Arlington

FWBP Staff -
The marquee National Finals Rodeo is moving this year from Las Vegas to Arlington, due to coronavirus restrictions, event officials announced Wednesday.
Read more
Sports

Rangers beat Angels 7-1, end 6-game skid

AP News -
By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Baseball Writer ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Lance Lynn pitched seven strong innings, Elvis Andrus homered...
Read more
Sports

Rangers take 6-game skid into matchup with Angels

AP News -
Los Angeles Angels (17-25, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (13-27, fifth in the AL West) Arlington,...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa matched a career high with four hits, Nick Solak drove in a pair of runs and the Texas Rangers had a few rookies get some big firsts in a 7-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.

John King (1-0) gave up one unearned run over two innings to get his first big league victory, Eli White’s first career hit was an RBI double in a decisive five-run fifth inning, and speedy center fielder Leody Taveras stole home.

“We’re all excited honestly every day. They bring it,” manager Chris Woodward said. “One thing we know about these kids, they’re fearless.”

The Rangers, who have turned their focus on younger players for the last stretch of the shortened season, have won consecutive games for only the third time this year. They had lost six in row, and 18 of 21, before winning the series opener Tuesday. They also ended a stretch of seven consecutive series losses by taking the first two games in the three-game set.

King (1-0), the lefty who was the third of seven Texas pitchers, made his second career appearance. He came on after 37-year-old reliever Jesse Chavez retired the only two batters he faced — Shohei Ohtani and Albert Pujols — to get out of a bases-loaded jam in the third after rookie starter Kyle Cody had issued three consecutive one-out walks.

“To come in and keep the game right there, it won us the game,” Woodard said. “That game could have blown wide open.”

Instead, it was the Rangers who busted loose in the fifth. Rookie Anderson Tejada had a one-double before coming home on White’s first big-league hit.

“There’s definitely some relief mixed in with some excitement,” said White, who opened his career 0 for 17. “Now I can just play.”

Matt Thaiss homered for the Angels, a solo shot in the seventh. They had arrived in Texas with season-best, five-game winning streak.

After White’s tying hit, Texas went ahead on Solak’s sacrifice fly that made it 3-2 and chased Angels starter Julio Teheran (0-3).

“White hit that double down the left field corner on a hanging slider. Otherwise, I thought he threw the ball well,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said. “They really didn’t hit the ball hard against him, if you replay all their hits. He had a great sinker going today. … I give them credit for battling through some at bats.”

Joey Gallo’s RBI single greeted reliever Hoby Milner, who didn’t retire any of the four batters he faced. The bases were loaded when Milner walked Rougned Odor and then hit Ronald Guzman with a pitch.

Texas added a run in the sixth on a double steal, with Taveras racing home on the throw when Kiner-Falefa stole second base.

“Taveras waited until the ball was in the air before he took off,” Woodward said. “A well-executed play.”

PUJOLS MARKS

Albert Pujols hit a double in the sixth inning, the 668th of his career to tie Craig Biggio for fifth on the all-time list. Pujols has now gone 21 games without a homer, stuck on 659, one short of tying Willie Mays for fifth on that list.

DOZEN FOR IFK

Kiner-Falefa had a leadoff double in the fourth, and scored on Solak’s single. Kiner-Falefa is hitting .447 (21 of 47) during a 12-game hitting streak, and his fourth career four-hit game raised his batting average 20 points to .322, and into the top five averages in the American League.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: OF Justin Upton was out of the lineup because of bruised left wrist after getting hit by a pitch and coming out of the series opener. Maddon said Upton was upbeat before the game and “feeling pretty good.”

Rangers: C Jose Trevino left the game in the middle of an at-bat in the fourth with a left wrist sprain. X-rays were negative. … OF/INF Danny Santana had right elbow surgery, and is expected to be sidelined at least seven months. Santana, who played only 15 games this season, hasn’t played since Aug. 26, before going on the injured list for the second time this season. … Shin-Soo Choo was put on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Tuesday, with a sprained right hand. Odor was activated after missing 11 games because of an eye infection.

UP NEXT

The Rangers go for only their second series sweep of the season — they also won all three games at home against the Angels from Aug. 7-9. Right-hander Dylan Bundy (4-2, 2.49) pitches for Los Angeles, while right-hander Kyle Gibson (1-4, 6.16) starts for Texas.

Previous articleBraves crush Marlins 29-9, just miss Rangers’ record
Next articleStars, Golden Knights face off with series tied 1-1
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sports

Stars, Golden Knights face off with series tied 1-1

AP News -
Vegas Golden Knights (39-24-8, first in the Pacific Division during the regular season) vs. Dallas Stars (37-24-8, third in the Central Division...
Read more
Sports

Braves crush Marlins 29-9, just miss Rangers’ record

AP News -
By CHARLES ODUM AP Sports Writer ATLANTA (AP) — Manager Brian Snitker was just hoping to shake up the...
Read more
Sports

Rangers beat Angels 7-1, end 6-game skid

AP News -
By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Baseball Writer ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Lance Lynn pitched seven strong innings, Elvis Andrus homered...
Read more
Sports

Baylor 3rd B12 team to put off opener after La Tech outbreak

AP News -
WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor became the third Big 12 team forced to postpone its scheduled season opener...
Read more
Sports

Vegas is back, baby: Golden Knights beat Stars to tie series

AP News -
sBy STEPHEN WHYNO AP Hockey WriterEDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — After running into a hot goalie late last round and being shut out...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101