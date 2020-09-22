SEC to use devices to aid with contact tracing

The Southeastern Conference says it is providing its 14 schools wearable technology for football players intended to aid with COVID-19 contact tracing.

The SafeTags made by Kinexon can be worn like a wristband at team facilities or attached to equipment when used in games or practice. The conference says the devices already are being used by the NFL.

The SafeTags allow medical and athletic training staff to track how close those wearing the devices have been to each other and for how long. Current CDC guidelines, which are being used by the NCAA and Power Five conference schools, say a person who was within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes of a person who has tested positive for the coronavirus is considered to be at risk and must quarantine for 14 days.

Contact tracing and determining what is a high-risk contact is vital for stopping the spread of the virus and one of the most challenging aspects of trying to stage a football season for college programs. Several teams already have had to postpone games because of players being quarantined due to contact tracing.