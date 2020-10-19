66.4 F
Fort Worth
Sunday, October 18, 2020
Sports Steve Torrence beats father Billy in Top Fuel final in Texas
Sports

Steve Torrence beats father Billy in Top Fuel final in Texas

By AP News

Other News

Culture

Joel Osteen welcomes congregation back to Houston megachurch

AP News -
HOUSTON (AP) — One of the nation's largest Christian megachurches resumed in-person services on Sunday in Texas after months of holding only...
Read more
Sports

Steve Torrence beats father Billy in Top Fuel final in Texas

AP News -
ENNIS, Texas (AP) — Steve Torrence powered past father Billy Torrence on Sunday in the Top Final final on their home track...
Read more
Culture

Las Cruces custom saddle maker teaches unique skill

AP News -
By JASON GROVES Las Cruces Sun-NewsLAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Victor Hermanson doesn't collect accolades or reviews based on his craft, even...
Read more
Government

Black officers break from unions over Trump endorsements

AP News -
By CLAUDIA LAUER Associated PressPHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police unions nationwide have largely supported President Donald Trump's reelection, amid mass demonstrations over police...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


ENNIS, Texas (AP) — Steve Torrence powered past father Billy Torrence on Sunday in the Top Final final on their home track in the AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals.

Points leader Steve Torrence won for the second time in three years at Texas Motorplex, finishing at 3.716 seconds at 328.78 mph in the final. The two-time defending series champion has four victories this year and 40 overall.

“Going into the final, you’re racing your dad and that car is bad to the bone,” he said. “He’s done a great job driving and I didn’t know what was going to happen. You’re worried about getting there first and it was just an unbelievable weekend for our team. To represent Texas and put both cars in the final round, you can’t have a better weekend than that.”
Jack Beckman won in Funny Car, Matt Hartford in Pro Stock and Jerry Savoie in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the ninth of 11 events in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.
Beckman extended Don Schumacher Racing’s class winning streak to 12, racing to third victory of the year and 33rd overall. He beat Matt Hagan in the final with a 3.908 at 328.46 in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

Hartford won for the first time this year and third overall, topping Greg Anderson with a 6.625 at 206.39 in Chevrolet Camaro .
Savoie won for the first time since the event last year. He had a 6.910 at 191.16 on a Suzuki tp edge Joey Gladstone.

Previous articleLas Cruces custom saddle maker teaches unique skill
Next articleJoel Osteen welcomes congregation back to Houston megachurch

Latest News

Sports

Ex-Angels employee indicted in Tyler Skaggs’ fatal overdose

AP News -
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A federal grand jury indicted a former Los Angeles Angels employee on drug charges for allegedly providing...
Read more
Sports

No.. 17 SMU beats Tulane 37-34 in OT to improve to 5-0

AP News -
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Crossley ended the first overtime possession with an interception and Chris Naggar made a 34-yard field goal...
Read more
Sports

Kyler Murray leads homecoming parade as Cards visit Cowboys

AP News -
By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Pro Football Writer ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — It's homecoming week for the Dallas Cowboys and...
Read more
Sports

Correa hits walkoff homer to keep Astros alive in ALCS

AP News -
By BERNIE WILSON AP Sports Writer SAN DIEGO (AP) — Before Carlos Correa headed to the plate in the...
Read more
Sports

Braves down Dodgers 10-2, grab 3-1 lead in NLCS

AP News -
By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Baseball Writer ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves turned things around...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101