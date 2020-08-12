TCU announces revised 2020 football schedule

TCU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jeremiah Donati and the Big 12 Conference on Wednesday, Aug. 12 announced the Horned Frogs’ revised 2020 football schedule.

TCU will open the season with a Sept. 12 home game versus Tennessee Tech. Kickoff times and TV coverage for all contests will be announced later.

Four of TCU’s opening five games will be played at home in Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Following the Tennessee Tech game and an open date, TCU’s Big 12 schedule begins with a Sept. 26 home contest versus Iowa State. The Horned Frogs will then travel to Texas on Oct. 3 before hosting Kansas State on Oct. 10.

After a second open date, the Horned Frogs return to action with an Oct. 24 home game against Oklahoma. TCU will then travel to Baylor (Oct. 31), host Texas Tech (Nov. 7) and visit West Virginia (Nov. 14) before a third and final open date in the regular season. TCU closes the campaign with a trip to Kansas (Nov. 28) before hosting Oklahoma State in the Dec. 5 regular-season finale.

The Big 12 Championship Game is scheduled for Dec. 12 or Dec. 19.

Tennessee Tech was finalized as an opponent last month when Prairie View A&M had to cancel its Sept. 12 date at TCU after the Southwestern Athletic Conference postponed its fall sports.

Tennessee Tech will return to Amon G. Carter Stadium nearly 10 years to the day (Sept. 11, 2010) of its previous visit to Fort Worth, when the Horned Frogs and Golden Eagles met in the second game of TCU’s 13-0 Rose Bowl championship season. TCU Head Football Coach Gary Patterson earned his master’s degree in educational administration from Tennessee Tech in 1984 while serving as a graduate assistant linebackers coach for the Golden Eagles (1983-84).

2020 TCU Football Schedule

Sept. 12 – Tennessee Tech

Sept. 26 – Iowa State*

Oct. 3 – at Texas*

Oct. 10 – Kansas State*

Oct. 24 – Oklahoma*

Oct. 31 – at Baylor*

Nov. 7 – Texas Tech*

Nov. 14 – at West Virginia*

Nov. 28 – at Kansas*

Dec. 5 – Oklahoma State*

Dec. 12/19 – Big 12 Championship Game

*Big 12 Game