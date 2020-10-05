TCU players, including QB Duggan, receive honors following Texas win

TCU quarterback Max Duggan, place-kicker Griffin Kell and safety La’Kendrick Van Zandt have received various honors for their performances in Saturday’s 33-31 win at Texas.



Duggan was selected to the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Great 8 list and as a Manning Award Star of the Week. The sophomore from Council Bluffs, Iowa, completed 20-of-30 passes for 231 yards while adding a team-high 79 yards rushing on 17 carries and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score on a 26-yard keeper with 4:01 to play.



Additionally, Duggan was added to the Davey O’Brien Award Midseason Watch List.



Kell is the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week and a Lou Groza Award Star of the Week after making all four of his field-goal attempts (27, 32, 49 and 28 yards). He also had three PATs to give him 15 kick scoring points, tying for the ninth best single-game total in TCU history.



Van Zandt is the Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Week. He made a potentially game-saving tackle when he caught a Texas player from behind who was racing to the end zone. Two plays later, the Horned Frogs forced a turnover to help preserve the victory. Van Zandt totaled a team-high and career-best seven tackles, including one for a loss, while adding an interception and 37-yard return to set up a TCU score.

