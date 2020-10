The Big 12 Conference announced that TCU’s Nov. 7 home football game versus Texas Tech will have a 2:30 p.m. kickoff and be televised on FS1, according to TCU.

The Horned Frogs defeated the Red Raiders, 33-31, the last time the two teams met in 2019 in Lubbock.

TCU lost its second straight game on Saturday when they lost to Oklahoma 33-14. It was their second loss since beating the Longhorns in Austin when Texas was ranked in the top 10.