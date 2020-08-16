98.2 F
Saturday, August 15, 2020
Sports TCU to open season with 100th meeting against SMU
TCU to open season with 100th meeting against SMU

By FWBP Staff

FWBP Staff
TCU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jeremiah Donati on Saturday, Aug. 15, announced the Horned Frogs will open their 2020 football season with a Sept. 12 home game against SMU. A kickoff time and TV coverage for the contest will be announced later.

The game will mark the 100th meeting in the series between TCU and SMU.

TCU’s opening in its schedule came about Friday when Tennessee Tech canceled. Per the Big 12’s scheduling model this season, member institutions are playing nine conference games and one home non-conference game.

“There continues to be a lot of uncertainty about the season, but I am thrilled we were able to continue our annual series with longtime rival SMU,” Donati said in a news release.

TCU and SMU will meet again next year in Fort Worth in a previously scheduled game before the series returns to Dallas in 2022.  

SMU is TCU’s second-most played series in its history. The Horned Frogs’ 99 meetings with the Mustangs trail only Baylor (115). Other than the two seasons (1987-88) SMU did not field a team, the 2006 campaign represented the only time the Horned Frogs and Mustangs have not met since 1925. The Horned Frogs hold a 51-41-7 edge over the Mustangs in a series that began with a 43-0 TCU win in Fort Worth in 1915. TCU Head Coach Gary Patterson is 15-3 versus SMU. TCU has won 11 of the last 13 games in the series and 17 of 20.

TCU will have an open date after the SMU game before beginning Big 12 play with a Sept. 26 home contest versus Iowa State.

