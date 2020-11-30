42 F
Fort Worth
Monday, November 30, 2020
Sports TCU holds off Liberty 56-52 to go to 3-0
Sports

TCU holds off Liberty 56-52 to go to 3-0

By AP News

Other News

Culture

Mooyah plans expansion with an eye on Fort Worth

Robert Francis -
Texas and burgers have a long and storied history. Plenty of cattle and all that. The Texas appetite for a burger – both old-fashioned...
Read more
CCBP

Stream names Millington VP in Dallas office

FWBP Staff -
Kristin Millington has joined Stream Realty Partners’ office leasing division as a Vice President in the firm’s Dallas office. Millington will focus on the leasing...
Read more
Commerical

Sign manufacturer moving HQ, productioin to North Texas from LA

Robert Francis -
Optimal Elite Management LLC, a sign manufacturer, has acquired a 63,483-square foot office/warehouse in the Great Southwest Industrial Park, shoring up a plan to...
Read more
Business

Legendary Fort Worth oil man, TCU supporter Dick Lowe dies

Robert Francis -
Legendary Fort Worth oil man and TCU supporter Richard L. "Dick" Lowe passed away Sunday, Nov. 29. He was 92. Lowe made and lost fortunes...
Read more
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — R.J. Nembhard scored 14 points and TCU held on for a 56-52 victory over Liberty in the championship game of the Hall of Fame Classic on Sunday.

The Horned Frogs (3-0) had a nine-point lead with two minutes left but the Flames got a 3-pointer from Darius McGhee then two baskets off turnovers generated by their press to close within four with 30 seconds remaining. A missed free throw gave Liberty the ball back with 17.2 seconds remaining but Chris Parker had his pass deflected with 2.1 remaining and the ensuing inbounds pass went off McGhee’s fingers. Nembhard added two free throws for the final score.
Nembhard was only 3-of-10 shooting but 8 of 9 from the line, including two free throws that capped a 9-0 run that snapped a tie with under eight minutes to go.

Liberty (2-2) came in having made 41 3-pointers but in their fourth game in five days they were 6 of 28 from the arc. McGhee finished with 15 points but was just 2 of 10 on 3-pointers. He had nine rebounds. Parker scored 13 points.
The Flames beat Mississippi State and South Carolina in their previous two games but went to 0-7 against the Big 12 in program history.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleMerriam-Webster’s top word of 2020 not a shocker: pandemic
Next articleTCU runs roughshod over winless Kansas in 59-23 victory

Latest News

Sports

TCU runs roughshod over winless Kansas in 59-23 victory

AP News -
By DAVE SKRETTA AP Sports WriterLAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — TCU ran the ball seven consecutive times to set the tone against Kansas on Saturday...
Read more
Sports

Cowboys miss chance for NFC East lead with another home loss

By STEPHEN HAWKINS -
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Both starting offensive tackles were lost to injury on their first drive of the game, Ezekiel Elliott lost another fumble...
Read more
Sports

Cowboys special teams player Gifford suspended 2 games

AP News -
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys backup linebacker and special teams player Luke Gifford has been suspended two games without pay for violating the...
Read more
Sports

Cowboys cancel practice over medical issue involving staff

AP News -
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys canceled practice Tuesday after what the club said was a non-coronavirus medical emergency involving their head strength...
Read more
Sports

Streak stop: Dalton’s 3 TDs lift Cowboys past Vikings 31-28

AP News -
By DAVE CAMPBELL AP Pro Football WriterMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The refreshed Dallas Cowboys had a steady hand back at quarterback, eager to initiate the...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101