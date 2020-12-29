67.4 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Search
Home Sports

TCU’s bowl game canceled due to COVID problems

FWBP Staff
rear view of american football player standing alone at sports stadium

TCU’s New Year’s Eve bowl game has been canceled due to a spike of positive COVID-19 tests in the Horned Frogs’ football program, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

The Texas Bowl was to be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, with 6-4 TCU facing 3-7 Arkansas. The Texas Bowl was the 19th bowl game canceled this season because of COVID concerns and teams opting out of bowl opportunities.

TCU Athletic Director Jeremiah Donati said a combination of COVID-19-related issues, injuries and other circumstances caused the Frogs to fall below Big 12 Conference limits for student-athlete availability.

Previous articleAmazon expands major health care benefit to DFW employees
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Related Articles

Stay Connected

7,354FansLike
1,942FollowersFollow
11,787FollowersFollow

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.