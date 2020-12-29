TCU’s bowl game canceled due to COVID problems

TCU’s New Year’s Eve bowl game has been canceled due to a spike of positive COVID-19 tests in the Horned Frogs’ football program, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

The Texas Bowl was to be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, with 6-4 TCU facing 3-7 Arkansas. The Texas Bowl was the 19th bowl game canceled this season because of COVID concerns and teams opting out of bowl opportunities.

TCU Athletic Director Jeremiah Donati said a combination of COVID-19-related issues, injuries and other circumstances caused the Frogs to fall below Big 12 Conference limits for student-athlete availability.