37.5 F
Fort Worth
Monday, December 21, 2020
Search
Sports Former SWC rivals TCU, Arkansas to meet in Texas Bowl
Sports

Former SWC rivals TCU, Arkansas to meet in Texas Bowl

By AP News

06 December 14: TCU Horned Frogs fans celebrate during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Iowa State Cyclones at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU beat Iowa State 55-3. (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

Other News

AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

By The Associated Press
Arkansas (3-7 SEC) vs. TCU (6-4, 5-4 Big 12), Dec. 31, 8 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Houston
TOP PLAYERS
Arkansas: Senior quarterback Feleipe Franks has thrown for 2,107 yards and 17 touchdowns, with four interceptions.
TCU: Sophomore quarterback Max Duggan threw for 1,795 yards and 10 touchdowns, with four interceptions.
NOTABLE

Arkansas: The Razorbacks are on a four-game losing streak, including a 52-3 rout at the hands of No. 1 Alabama in their last game. They won only three games.
TCU: The Horned Frogs are on a three-game winning streak. They won five of their final six games after losing three of their first four.

LAST TIME
TCU beat Arkansas 28-7 in 2017. The Razorbacks are 44-24-2 all-time against their former Southwest Conference rivals.

BOWL HISTORY
Arkansas: The Razorbacks are in a bowl for the first time since 2016 and in the Texas Bowl for the second time. They are 15-24-3 overall in the postseason.
TCU: The Horned Frogs are in the Texas Bowl for the second time and are in a bowl for the 20th time in 23 seasons. They are 17-16-1 overall in bowl games.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap_top25

close

Oh hi there 👋 It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleJennifer Henderson: A lifetime as a Semi-Mad Woman
Next articleLockheed Martin strikes $4.4B deal to buy Aerojet Rocketdyne

Latest News

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101