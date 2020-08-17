Texas giving Schaefer 7-year deal worth $13.8 million

83.1 F
By AP News
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — New Texas women’s coach Vic Schaefer will get a seven-year, guaranteed contract worth $13.8 million when school regents vote to approve the deal later this week.

Texas hired Schaefer away from Mississippi State in April after not renewing former coach Karen Aston’s contract.

Schaefer’s annual salary will start at $1.8 million and rise to $2.1 million by the final year. He gets $300,000 for moving expenses and a $200,000 payment at the end of 2024-25 season. Regents posted the contract details ahead of its meetings Wednesday and Thursday.

Schaefer led the Bulldogs to the national championship game twice, ended UConn’s 111-game win streak in 2017 and went 221-62 in seven seasons at Mississippi State.

Texas hasn’t won a national title since 1986 and last went to the Final Four in 2003. Aston led Texas teams to the Sweet 16 or farther four times and had only one losing season in eight years with the Longhorns.

