Texas Rangers and hospitality and retail partner announce reduced points of contact

Delaware North, the hospitality and retail partner of the Texas Rangers, has announced several food, beverage and retail operational changes for fans attending the 2020 National League Championship Series (NLCS) and World Series at Globe Life Field.

The operational adjustments that Delaware North is implementing include requiring cashless transactions at all points of sale and other safety measures aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, the organization said in a news release.

“Every operational update at Globe Life Field was done with safety as the absolute top priority as we continue to navigate the pandemic,” said Casey Rapp, general manager for Delaware North at the ballpark. “Along with the Rangers, we are honored to welcome fans during the NLCS and Fall Classic at this spectacular new ballpark.”

To serve the reduced capacity of fans allowed to attend the games, Delaware North is bringing back an appropriate level of staffing for its operations, including managers, warehouse and logistics personnel, suite attendants and culinary staff, plus several non-profit groups in concessions to raise funds for their organizations in the community.

Updates for the NLCS and World Series include:

– Cashless Concessions – Globe Life Field is now a cashless payment venue with contactless options for all food, beverage and merchandise purchases.

Cash will no longer be accepted at the stadium, and ATMs have been removed from the premises. In addition to traditional scan and chip options, all fixed points of sale will offer tap or scan payment options, including Apple Pay and Google Pay. Reverse ATMs, which convert cash into loaded payment cards for use in the ballpark or elsewhere, will also be available.

– Kiosk Ordering – Fans can visit kiosks for select concessions stands and order remotely for contactless pickup.

¬– Concessions Menus – A majority of Globe Life Field’s concession outlets will be open with menus that feature traditional ballpark favorites. Packaged snacks and beverages will also be available at a variety of grab-and-go locations, some of which are portables. No other portables will be in operation to allow better social distancing in concourses.

– Operational Safety – To help protect fans while purchasing food on game day, Rangers and Delaware North employees will be wearing gloves and masks. Signage reminding fans to maintain proper social distancing will be visible in food and beverage as well as retail areas. Condiment stands have been eliminated, and there will be no food and drink hawkers or in-seat service. Buffets have been replaced with attendants to serve food, and touchless utensil dispensers have been installed. Fountain drinks will be served with lids.

– Clubs and Premium – Suites have been booked, and access to premium locations such as the Speakeasy Bar and StubHub Bar is based on the type of ticket purchased. Event level clubs will remain temporarily closed due to MLB safety protocols.

– Retail Merchandise – The Grand Slam Gift Shop and select locations at Globe Life Field will feature a selection of National League Championship Series and World Series branded merchandise, as well as Texas Rangers merchandise.

www.DelawareNorth.com