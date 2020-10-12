75.6 F
Fort Worth
Monday, October 12, 2020
- Advertisements -
Sports Texas Rangers and hospitality and retail partner announce reduced points of contact
Sports

Texas Rangers and hospitality and retail partner announce reduced points of contact

By FWBP Staff
The Texas Rangers play a July 10 intrasquad game at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Other News

News

2020 Watch: Is it too late for Trump to turn things around?

AP News -
By STEVE PEOPLES AP National Political Writer NEW YORK (AP) — Presidential politics move fast. What we're watching heading...
Read more
News

Donor threatens to sue embattled Texas AG over dropped case

AP News -
By JAKE BLEIBERG Associated Press DALLAS (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is already facing calls to resign...
Read more
Sports

Joe Morgan, driving force of Big Red Machine, dies at 77

AP News -
By JOE KAY AP Sports Writer CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Morgan, the Hall of Fame second baseman who became...
Read more
Sports

Texas Rangers and hospitality and retail partner announce reduced points of contact

FWBP Staff -
Delaware North, the hospitality and retail partner of the Texas Rangers, has announced several food, beverage and retail...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Delaware North, the hospitality and retail partner of the Texas Rangers, has announced several food, beverage and retail operational changes for fans attending the 2020 National League Championship Series (NLCS) and World Series at Globe Life Field.
The operational adjustments that Delaware North is implementing include requiring cashless transactions at all points of sale and other safety measures aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, the organization said in a news release.
“Every operational update at Globe Life Field was done with safety as the absolute top priority as we continue to navigate the pandemic,” said Casey Rapp, general manager for Delaware North at the ballpark. “Along with the Rangers, we are honored to welcome fans during the NLCS and Fall Classic at this spectacular new ballpark.”
To serve the reduced capacity of fans allowed to attend the games, Delaware North is bringing back an appropriate level of staffing for its operations, including managers, warehouse and logistics personnel, suite attendants and culinary staff, plus several non-profit groups in concessions to raise funds for their organizations in the community.

Updates for the NLCS and World Series include:
– Cashless Concessions – Globe Life Field is now a cashless payment venue with contactless options for all food, beverage and merchandise purchases.
Cash will no longer be accepted at the stadium, and ATMs have been removed from the premises. In addition to traditional scan and chip options, all fixed points of sale will offer tap or scan payment options, including Apple Pay and Google Pay. Reverse ATMs, which convert cash into loaded payment cards for use in the ballpark or elsewhere, will also be available.

– Kiosk Ordering – Fans can visit kiosks for select concessions stands and order remotely for contactless pickup.
¬– Concessions Menus – A majority of Globe Life Field’s concession outlets will be open with menus that feature traditional ballpark favorites. Packaged snacks and beverages will also be available at a variety of grab-and-go locations, some of which are portables. No other portables will be in operation to allow better social distancing in concourses.

– Operational Safety – To help protect fans while purchasing food on game day, Rangers and Delaware North employees will be wearing gloves and masks. Signage reminding fans to maintain proper social distancing will be visible in food and beverage as well as retail areas. Condiment stands have been eliminated, and there will be no food and drink hawkers or in-seat service. Buffets have been replaced with attendants to serve food, and touchless utensil dispensers have been installed. Fountain drinks will be served with lids.
– Clubs and Premium – Suites have been booked, and access to premium locations such as the Speakeasy Bar and StubHub Bar is based on the type of ticket purchased. Event level clubs will remain temporarily closed due to MLB safety protocols.

– Retail Merchandise – The Grand Slam Gift Shop and select locations at Globe Life Field will feature a selection of National League Championship Series and World Series branded merchandise, as well as Texas Rangers merchandise.

www.DelawareNorth.com

Previous articleReview: ‘A Song for the Dark Times’ contains two mysteries
Next articleJoe Morgan, driving force of Big Red Machine, dies at 77
- Advertisements -
- Advertisements -

Latest News

Sports

Joe Morgan, driving force of Big Red Machine, dies at 77

AP News -
By JOE KAY AP Sports Writer CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Morgan, the Hall of Fame second baseman who became...
Read more
Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

AP News -
By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball WriterLAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The ultimate anguish. The ultimate joy.This season, for LeBron James and...
Read more
Sports

Prescott has gruesome injury, Cowboys rally to beat Giants

AP News -
By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Pro Football WriterARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — After Dak Prescott's season ended on a gruesome ankle injury, his running...
Read more
Sports

Social media reaction swift after Prescott’s gruesome injury

AP News -
By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Pro Football WriterARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott's brother wasted little time trying to show the upbeat side...
Read more
Sports

Kansas State has 3-0 start in Big 12 after 21-14 win at TCU

AP News -
By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Sports WriterFORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — AJ Parker returned an interception 37 yards to give Kansas State another...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101