80 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Sports

Texas Rangers players, Meals On Wheels and limited edition jams for seniors in need

By FWBP Staff
Texas Rangers

Other News

Sports

Bard wins in 1st MLB game since ’13, Rockies beat Texas 3-2

AP News -
By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Baseball WriterARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Daniel Bard has a new perspective after more than seven years away from...
Read more
Sports

Texas Rangers pre-game events for home opener Friday, July 24

FWBP Staff -
After a delay of nearly four months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Texas Rangers will play their...
Read more
Health Care

Kluber Family Foundation to host inaugural Texas fundraiser

FWBP Staff -
The Kluber Family Foundation, established by Amanda and Corey Kluber, has set a date for the inaugural 2020...
Read more
Sports

Rangers in new home with Gallo back and bolstered rotation

AP News -
By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Baseball Writer ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have All-Star slugger Joey Gallo back...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Choo’s Cotton Candy Grape, Strawberry/Apple Jelly Gallo, Wild Willie Berry and Wak’s Passion Peach are just some of the new limited edition jams handmade by Texas Rangers players to benefit local seniors facing hunger.


The jams are available on https://wakwayfarmpantry.store with a matching buy-one gift-one going to the Home-Delivered Meals program at Meals On Wheels, the Rangers said in a news release.
“Baseball players never have the summer off. The pandemic changed everything and has created a hardship for so many, especially for our most vulnerable seniors,” said Don Wakamatsu, Texas Rangers Bench Coach and founder of the WakWay Foundation.
“We wanted to do something positive for our community so I gathered some of the guys in the area and teamed up with the Jelly Queen, Chef Donna Collins, to teach us her craft on how to make jellies and jams,” Wakamatsu said.

Texas Rangers, Meals on Wheels courtesy photo


“It was so much fun to meet with the players and teach them how to handcraft their own jam. It was like having a pack full of puppies in the kitchen. Every one of them were sweet and perfect gentlemen, they even did the dishes,” Collins said.


“We’re extremely grateful that our local Texas Rangers are stepping up to the plate when it comes to battling senior hunger here in Tarrant County,” said Carla Jutson, president and CEO of Meals On Wheels of Tarrant County.


“Most of our clients don’t interact with anyone other than their meal delivery volunteers on a regular basis, especially during this pandemic, so to see their favorite players from their hometown team make this extra effort to handcraft something especially for them is a huge win for both their emotional and physical well-being,” Jutson said.
The Texas Rangers who participated are:                                        


Willie Calhoun: Wild Willie Berry; Joey Gallo:  Strawberry/Apple Jelly Gallo; Shin Soo Choo:  Choo’s Cotton Candy Grape; Darren Oliver:  Pitcher Perfect Grape; Nick Solak:  Solak’s Rounding the Bases Raspberry; Jose Trevino: Trevi’s Peach n Mango Mayhem; Taylor Hearn: Manganero Spice; Don Wakamatsu, Wak’s Passion Peach; and Chuck Morgan: TexPAMan 4 Berry Jam.
“This project was a blast and with a $48 donation to the Wakway Foundation, folks will receive a custom gift box filled with an autographed jar of one-of-a-kind flavored jam, Arizona Desert Bloom Honey and Snickerdoodle Nut Butter, and a matched gift will go to our seniors,” Wakamatsu said.
The jams are a limited production and a new flavor will be introduced each week.
Wakamatsu was inspired to re-establish his third-generation family farm with Farm-i-tude.


“The WakWay Farm is focused on creating a hub of learning, teaching, and creativity, where we farm to make EVERY acre count. This non-profit small farm is a hands-on laboratory dedicated to having fun while creating the best farming practices, and partnering with some of the most innovative agriculture minds in the country,” a news release said.
Meals On Wheels Inc. of Tarrant County is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit charitable organization that has provided home-delivered meals, professional case management, social interaction, and other needed items or services to homebound, elderly and disabled residents throughout Tarrant County since it was established in 1973.
www.wakwayfoundation.org
www.mealsonwheels.org
– FWBP Staff

Previous articleTexas Showcase Invests $600k in local minority entrepreneurs
Next articleU.S. News & World Report ranks three THS hospitals, Baylor among best in DFW
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sports

Patrick Mahomes becoming part owner of Kansas City Royals

AP News -
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is joining the ownership group of Major League Baseball’s Kansas City Royals.
Read more
Sports

MLB temporarily suspends Marlins season through the weekend

AP News -
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer MIAMI (AP) — Major League Baseball temporarily suspended the Miami Marlins' season through...
Read more
Sports

After talk of collaboration, conferences go their own way

AP News -
By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer Plans for the 2020 college football season — if it is...
Read more
Sports

Irving commits $1.5 million for WNBA players skipping season

AP News -
By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving is making sure WNBA players can sit...
Read more
Sports

2 MLB games postponed as Marlins deal with virus outbreak

AP News -
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer MIAMI (AP) — Two major league games scheduled for Monday night were postponed...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX