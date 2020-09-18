83.8 F
Fort Worth
Friday, September 18, 2020
Texas takes on Los Angeles following Lyles' solid performance
Sports

Texas takes on Los Angeles following Lyles’ solid performance

By AP News

AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

Texas Rangers (18-32, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (21-30, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 8:10 p.m. CDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Texas: Wes Benjamin (1-0, 4.38 ERA) Los Angeles: Jaime Barria (0-0, 3.38 ERA)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Jordan Lyles. Lyles pitched seven innings, surrendering two runs on three hits with two strikeouts in a 2-1 loss to Houston on Thursday.

The Angels are 16-20 against opponents from the AL West. Los Angeles has hit 73 home runs this season, eighth in the league. Mike Trout leads them with 16, averaging one every 10.8 at-bats.

The Rangers are 12-20 against the rest of their division. Texas’ team on-base percentage of .283 is last in the American League. Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the team with an OBP of .348.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Fletcher leads the Angels with 53 hits and is batting .314.

Joey Gallo leads the Rangers with nine home runs and has 23 RBIs.

INJURIES: Angels: Justin Anderson: (elbow), Franklin Barreto: (undisclosed), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator).

Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joely Rodriguez: (left hamstring), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (elbow), Shin-Soo Choo: (right hand), Elvis Andrus: (back), Jose Trevino: (left wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

