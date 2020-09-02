76.9 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, September 2, 2020
Sports Tiz the Law draws No. 17 post as 3-5 Kentucky Derby favorite
Sports

Tiz the Law draws No. 17 post as 3-5 Kentucky Derby favorite

By AP News
Last year's Derby winner – almost: Maximum Security crossed the finish line first in 2019 t but was disqualifed for interference. (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)

Other News

Sports

Get on the school bus: Tiz the Law looms as Derby favorite

AP News -
By BETH HARRIS AP Racing Writer The yellow school buses are on reserve. Jack Knowlton and his merry band...
Read more
Sports

Monmouth Park to open thoroughbred meet Friday with fans

AP News -
By TOM CANAVAN AP Sports Writer With the opening of the thoroughbred season at Monmouth Park days away, chief...
Read more
Sports

Belmont set for June 20 without fans, leads off Triple Crown

AP News -
By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Sports Writer Horse racing's Triple Crown will look different this year from start to finish.
Read more
Sports

New prep schedule unveiled for Kentucky Derby qualifying

AP News -
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs on Tuesday released a preliminary list of races that could be used as an extension of...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

By GARY B. GRAVES AP Sports Writer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Derby favorites will need to take the long route toward winning the Run For The Roses.

Tiz the Law is the 3-5 morning-line favorite for the 146th Derby and will attempt to become the first winner from the No. 17 post position drawn for Saturday’s rescheduled marquee race for 3-year-olds. The best finish in 41 starts from that spot was a second place by Forty Niner in 1988 and two thirds.

Not that trainer Barclay Tagg is fazed by the spot.

“Well, I like it being on the outside,” said Tagg, who won the 2003 Derby and Preakness with Funny Cide. “I didn’t particularly want to be out that far, but it’s what we have. He seems to handle everything that gets thrown at him, so we have to leave it up to him.”

All the race favorites will break from the outside at Churchill Downs. Second choice Honor A. P. — at 5-1 odds — drew the No. 16 post on Tuesday. Authentic is the 8-1 third choice from the far No. 18 slot, which last year earned 65-1 long shot Country House the glory when the colt crossed the finish line second before being awarded the victory after Maximum Security was disqualified for interference.

Country House was just the second winner from the No. 18 post in 33 starts (6.1%), with four second-place finishes since the use of a starting gate began in 1930. This year’s Derby will have a new 65-foot, 20-horse starting gate that eliminates the wide gap between the old No. 14 post and No. 15 spot in the auxiliary gate.

Honor A. P.’s odds are slightly better at 8.3%, with four wins, three seconds and three thirds in 48 starts from the No. 16. Animal Kingdom was the last winner there in 2011.

Jockey Manny Franco will try to make history aboard Tiz the Law, who is unbeaten in four starts this year and has six wins and a third in seven career races. His non-win came here last November in the Grade 2 Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes, where he finished behind Silver Prospector and Finnick the Fierce, who will start from the No. 1 post at 50-1 odds.

Tiz the Law’s triumphs include a 3 3/4-length victory at the Belmont Stakes in June, which led off this year’s reshuffled Triple Crown. More recently, the bay colt won the Grade 1 Travers at Saratoga by 5½ lengths on Aug. 8.

Neither Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, who has Authentic and Thousand Words (15-1, No. 10 post) in the field, nor Honor A. P. counterpart John A. Shirreffs was present for the draw.

This year’s $3 million Derby was postponed from its traditional first Saturday in May for the first time since 1945 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and no spectators are allowed.

There was a defection Tuesday when Art Collector, who was projected as one of the contenders, dropped out because of a foot issue. He was replaced by South Bend, whose trainer, Bill Mott, guided Country House. South Bend will start from the No. 8 post as one of eight 50-1 long shots.

“He grabbed himself yesterday morning training and it was still sensitive this morning,” trainer Tommy Drury Jr. said of Art Collector. “I had to make a choice, and first and foremost is taking care of your horse. To run in a race of this caliber and try to compete at this level against the best 3-year-olds in the country, you’ve got to be at 110%.”

The Derby field from the rail out with odds: Finnick the Fierce, 50-1; Max Player, 30-1; Enforceable, 30-1; Storm the Court, 50-1; Major Fed, 50-1; King Guillermo, 20-1; Money Moves, 30-1; South Bend, 50-1; Mr. Big News, 50-1; Thousand Words, 15-1; Necker Island, 50-1; Sole Volante, 30-1; Attachment Rate, 50-1; Winning Impression, 50-1; Ny Traffic, 20-1; Honor A. P., 5-1; Tiz the Law, 3-5; Authentic, 8-1.

___

.

Previous articleHealth officials worry nation not ready for COVID-19 vaccine
Next articleCorsicana awarded $1.2M for rail spur to serve Industrial Park
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sports

Clippers’ Morris, Mavs’ Doncic fined for actions in Game 6

AP News -
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Marcus Morris of the Los Angeles Clippers was fined $35,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for...
Read more
Sports

Rangers score 2 runs in 10th to down Astros 6-5

AP News -
By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer HOUSTON (AP) — Texas manager Chris Woodward was thrilled to get a win...
Read more
Sports

College football embarks on uncertain season of COVID-19

AP News -
By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer A most overused coaching cliche has never been so relevant as...
Read more
Sports

Texas and Michigan announce athletic staff and salary cuts

AP News -
By JIM VERTUNO AP Sports WriterAUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic is hitting the biggest, richest schools...
Read more
Sports

Spencer Rattler named starting QB for No. 5 Oklahoma

AP News -
By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports WriterSpencer Rattler is the next man up in the Oklahoma quarterback factory.Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley named Rattler...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101