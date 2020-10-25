55.6 F
Fort Worth
Sunday, October 25, 2020
Sports Burton snatches win and keeps Gragson out of championship
Sports

Burton snatches win and keeps Gragson out of championship

By AP News
black and silver car wheel
Photo by moto moto sc on Unsplash

Other News

Sports

Ehlinger helps Texas beat Baylor 27-16 to end skid

AP News -
By JIM VERTUNO AP Sports WriterAUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sam Ehlinger passed for an early touchdown, then ran for two more in...
Read more
Government

Who killed Sweden’s prime minister? 1986 assassination of Olof Palme is finally solved – maybe

AP News -
Andrew Nestingen, University of Washington It took 34 years,...
Read more
Health Care

An epidemiologist explains the new CDC guidance on 15 minutes of exposure and what it means for you

AP News -
Ryan Malosh, University of Michigan The Centers for Disease...
Read more
Government

Fort Worth Police seeking man who robbed diners on Southside restaurant patio

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth Police are seeking a man who robbed diners at an outdoor patio on Hemphill Street on the city's Southside.
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Harrison Burton stormed past Noah Gragson in the final turn Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway to win the Xfinity Series race and deny Gragson a spot in the championship round.

Gragson was one turn away from earning an automatic berth into the title-deciding finale but instead had to settle for a second-place finish. Gragson entered the race last in the playoff rankings, 33 points below the cutline and needing a victory to advance.

Burton won for the third time this season in a Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing but was eliminated from title contention in the first round.
“That’s what we came to do, to be fast and to do what we did on that last lap was incredible,” Burton said.
It was another chapter between a pair of drivers who have had conflict this season, including a scuffle post-race at Kentucky in July in which punches were thrown.
Chase Briscoe is the only driver locked into the finale at Phoenix next month. The remaining slots will be decided in next week’s elimination race at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia.

“I felt like we had a fast car there and just frustrated at myself,” Gragson said. “Make or break your season right there, and just gave it away.”
Gragson remains 24 points below the cutline and his frustration was evident when he used profanity in a live NBC Sports Network interview.
Austin Cindric, a five-race winner this season, is second in the standings and followed by Justin Allgaier and Justin Haley.
Brandon Jones, Ross Chastain, Gragson and Ryan Sieg are all in danger of elimination at Martinsville.

Jones and Allgaier crashed out of the race in a late incident with Chastain, and Allgaier took aim at Chastain’s driving after.
“He just decides to hang a left because he’s aggravated and he wrecks the whole field,” Allgaier said. “Ross is pretty two-faced and says a lot of things outside the race car and then drives like this on the race track sometimes and it’s pretty disappointing.”
Chastain, who is being promoted to Cup next season with Chip Ganassi Racing, took full responsibility for the crash.

“It’s my fault,” he said. “I don’t deserve what I have in front of me. I don’t deserve to drive this racecar. To make those mistakes — absolutely unacceptable.”

Previous articleTarrant County reports 4 COVID deaths on Saturday
Next articleFort Worth Police seeking man who robbed diners on Southside restaurant patio

Latest News

Sports

Ehlinger helps Texas beat Baylor 27-16 to end skid

AP News -
By JIM VERTUNO AP Sports WriterAUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sam Ehlinger passed for an early touchdown, then ran for two more in...
Read more
Sports

Oklahoma has first win streak after cruising past TCU 33-14

AP News -
By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Sports WriterFORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Spencer Rattler didn't throw an interception for the first time since the...
Read more
News

Conflict raging over ‘The Eyes of Texas’ school song

AP News -
By JIM VERTUNO AP Sports Writer AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Losing football games is one thing at the University...
Read more
Sports

On Football: The not good, very bad and incredibly ugly

AP News -
By BARRY WILNER AP Pro Football Writer It's very easy to ridicule the teams in the NFC East. And...
Read more
Sports

World Series draws record-low audience for 2nd night

AP News -
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The World Series drew a record-low audience of television viewers for the second straight night.
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101