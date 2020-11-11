72.6 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Sports Williams looks for improvement from Aggies in second season
Sports

Williams looks for improvement from Aggies in second season

By AP News

Other News

Sports

Dickies Arena to host Texas schools in basketball showdowns

FWBP Staff -
TCU and Texas A&M will face off at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena Dec. 12 in the first meeting of the schools in...
Read more
Sports

SEC to use devices to aid with contact tracing

AP News -
The Southeastern Conference says it is providing its 14 schools wearable technology for football players intended to aid with COVID-19 contact tracing.
Read more
Sports

College football embarks on uncertain season of COVID-19

AP News -
By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer A most overused coaching cliche has never been so relevant as...
Read more
Education

Parent of Fort Worth company sponsors Texas A&M University’s global innovation competition

FWBP Staff -
Allied Electronics & Automation parent company sponsors Texas A&M University's global innovation competition Electrocomponents plc, the global parent company...
Read more
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer

Texas A&M was expected to be among the worst teams in the Southeastern Conference last season in the first year under coach Buzz Williams.

Instead, the Aggies won five of their last seven games to finish tied for sixth in the league and earn Williams SEC coach of the year honors.

As he enters Year 2 at Texas A&M, the former Virginia Tech coach knows that most outside his program aren’t expecting much from the Aggies again this year. He isn’t the least bit concerned about it.

“Maybe it’s just part of my evolution,” he said. “I used to get really upset at that sort of stuff and now it’s like whatever.”

He is focused on bringing his energy and culture to the Aggies as he continues to mold the program to his specifications. Williams came to Texas A&M after spending five seasons at Virginia Tech, where he made the NCAA Tournament the last three seasons, capped by a trip to the Sweet 16.

He will try to get the Aggies back to the tournament for the first time since 2018 after they failed to qualify in 2019 before last year’s cancellation of the event because of the coronavirus.

He has also been working on himself. Williams said he tends to be negative and has been trying to see the joy in everything he does, especially in coaching. His wife and staff have helped him, but it remains a work in progress.

“You bypass joy because you’re trying to progress to the next work,” he said. “And what’s the balance or the delicate line of you can still work and have joy and how can you have joy that comes from your work?”

NEW ADDITION

The Aggies lost last year’s leading scorer, Josh Nebo, but added an important new face in graduate transfer Kevin Marfo. The power forward led the nation with 13.3 rebounds per game last season for Quinnipiac. He also averaged 10.2 points and had 10 or more rebounds in 29 of his team’s 30 games.

“Not only is he a high-level talent, but his character and work ethic will be a great addition to our team,” assistant coach Lyle Wolf said. “He fits who we are, and Kevin is going to excel here on multiple levels.”

THEY’RE BACK

While the loss of Nebo is a big blow, Texas A&M returns several key players from last year’s team that finished 16-14.

The Aggies have three senior guards returning this year. Savion Flagg is back after ranking second on the team last season by averaging 10.2 points a game. Fellow senior guard Jay Jay Chandler appeared in 29 games last year and averaged 6.1 points, and Quenton Jackson averaged 8.8 points last season despite starting just eight games.

Forward Emanuel Miller is also back after starting 25 games last year and leading the team by averaging 6.3 rebounds as a freshman. A player to watch could be 6-foot-10 forward Jonathan Aku, who showed promise last year in limited playing time.

STARTING OFF

The Aggies open the season against No. 15 West Virginia on Nov. 25 in the Crossover Classic tournament in South Dakota. After the tournament, Texas A&M will host Tarleton State in its home opener on Dec. 2. They’ll open SEC play on the road against LSU on Dec. 29.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleHistoryMaker Homes announces new hires
Next articleRally fades on Wall Street, pulling indexes below records

Latest News

Sports

Dickies Arena to host Texas schools in basketball showdowns

FWBP Staff -
TCU and Texas A&M will face off at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena Dec. 12 in the first meeting of the schools in...
Read more
Sports

Injured Big Ben rallies unbeaten Steelers past Cowboys 24-19

AP News -
By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Pro Football WriterARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger limped around the backfield directing his receivers this way and...
Read more
Sports

No. 22 Texas’ defense holds off West Virginia, 17-13

AP News -
By MARK ROSNER Associated Press AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas secondary has experienced issues this season, allowing some...
Read more
Sports

TCU wins 34-18 over Texas Tech to end 5-game skid at home

AP News -
By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Sports Writer FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Max Duggan and TCU went to the ground...
Read more
Sports

TCU needs victory at home against Texas Tech to get even

AP News -
By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Sports WriterFORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU has to win at home to get even.The Horned Frogs (2-3)...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101