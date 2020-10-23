World Series draws record-low audience for 2nd night

49 F
By AP News
The Texas Rangers play a July 10 intrasquad game at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The World Series drew a record-low audience of television viewers for the second straight night.

Tampa Bay’s 6-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 on Wednesday night was seen by an average of 8,950,000 viewers on Fox, receiving a 5.0 rating and 11 share, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Still, Fox won the prime-time evening with its best performance on a Wednesday night since May.

The two-game average is 9,070,000 viewers.

Los Angeles’ opening 8-3 victory on Tuesday was seen by an average of 9,195,000 viewers on Fox from 8:06 p.m. to 11:41 p.m. EDT, receiving a 5.1 rating and 11 share.

Game 3 at Arlington’s Globe Life Field starts on Fox at 7:08 p.m. Friday.

The low for any game before this year came the only other time the Rays were in the World Series, when their 5-4 loss to Philadelphia in Game 3 in 2008 was viewed by an average of 9,836,000 on Oct. 25, a Saturday night. The start was delayed by rain for 91 minutes to 10:06 p.m. and the final out was at 1:47 a.m.

The previous low for a Game 1 had been San Francisco’s 7-1 win over Kansas City on Oct. 21, 2014, viewed by an average of 12,191,000 on a Tuesday night. The low for a Game 2 had been last year, when Washington’s 12-3 rout at Houston was viewed by an average of 12,014,000 on a Wednesday night.

The Dodgers’ seven-game NL Championship Series win over the Atlanta Braves averaged 4,410,000 viewers on Fox and FS1.

Tampa Bay’s seven-game AL Championship Series win over the Houston Astros averaged 2,767,000 viewers on TBS and the Rays’ Game 7 win drew a 12.8 rating in the Tampa market, the highest for a Rays game since Game 4 of the 2013 Division Series against Boston. Game 7 drew a 13.0 rating in Houston.

TBS said its TV Everywhere platforms averaged an audience of 48,000 per minute during its postseason coverage, up 71% from last year.

The rating is the percentage of television households tuned in to a broadcast. The share is the percentage viewing a telecast among those households with TVs on at the time.

Year-to-year ratings are difficult to compare because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has shifted schedules, and competition this autumn from election news.

This year’s LCS viewers, with start times:

ALCS Oct. 11: ALCS Game 1 — TBS, 7:30-11:40 p.m. EDT — 2,069,000

Oct. 12: ALCS Game 2 — TBS, 4-7:22 p.m. — 1,878,000

Oct. 13: ALCS Game 3 — TBS, 8:30 p.m.-12:46 a.m. — 2,123,000

Oct. 14: ALCS Game 4 — TBS, 8:30 p.m.-12:04 a.m. — 2,719,000

Oct. 15: ALCS Game 5 — TBS, 5-8:49 p.m. — 2,706,000

Oct. 16; ALCS Game 6 — TBS, 6-10:16 p.m. — 3,468,000

Oct. 17: ALCS Game 7 — TBS, 8:30 p.m.-midnight — 4,502,000

NLCS

Oct. 12: NLCS Game 1 — Fox, 8-11:30 p.m. — 4,240,000

Oct. 13: NLCS Game 2 — FS1, 6-10:17 p.m. — 2,489,000

Oct. 14: NLCS Game 3 — FS1, 6-10:21 p.m. — 2,118,000

Oct. 15: NLCS Game 4 — Fox & FS1, 8-11:51 p.m. — 5,085,000

Oct. 16: NLCS Game 5 — FS1, 9-12:53 a.m. — 3,642,000

Oct. 17: NLCS Game 6 — FS1, 4:30-7:58 p.m. — 4,315,000

Oct. 18: NLCS Game 7 — Fox & FS1, 8-11:52 p.m. — 9,662,000

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Previous articleFDA approves first COVID-19 drug: antiviral remdesivir
Next articleChelsea Handler’s personal ‘Evolution’ inspires new special

