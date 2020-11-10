71 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Business Apple unveils first Macs built to run more like iPhones
BusinessTechnology

Apple unveils first Macs built to run more like iPhones

By AP News

Other News

Entertainment

Apple debuts discount watch, but no new iPhones … yet

AP News -
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE AP Technology Writer SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple introduced a cheaper version of its smartwatch,...
Read more
News

Stocks bounce back on Wall Street as tech bloodletting subsides

AP News -
By STAN CHOE, ALEX VEIGA and DAMIAN J. TROISE AP Business Writers NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street snapped...
Read more
News

Apple reaches $2 trillion market value as tech fortunes soar

AP News -
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE AP Business Writer BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Apple has become the first U.S. company to boast...
Read more
Business

Apple shines in pandemic with $2 trillion value on horizon

AP News -
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE AP Business Writer Early in 2020, Apple appeared to be caught in a horrible bind.
Read more
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE AP Technology Writer

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple is rolling out new Mac computers powered by the same kind of chips that run iPhones and iPads, a move aimed at making it easier for its most popular products to work together.

For instance, Macs using the new chips will be able to run the same apps designed for the iPhone’s mobile operating system, although it appears some developers aren’t immediately keen on making those apps available for Macs. Apple didn’t demonstrate any other interoperability features based on the new chips, although analysts expect more cross-pollination.

The new Mac lineup unveiled Tuesday will be in stores five months after Apple announced it would abandon its longtime partner Intel in favor of using its own processors for Mac computers. Apple said its new Mac chips make possible faster processing speeds, sleeker designs and longer running times on a single battery charge.

For instance, some Macs have eliminated a cooling fan inside the machines, helping slim down their design.

The transition to the new in-house chips could also create stumbling blocks for Apple and other software makers aiming to adapt existing Mac software so it will also run smoothly on the new models.

Initially, Apple will only be putting its chips in smaller computers — the 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro, as well as the Mac Mini desktop. The company expects it will take another two years before all its Macs are running on the in-house chips.

All three new computers are supposed to be available in stores next week, with prices starting at almost $700 for the Mac Mini to $1,200 for the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

The new Macs are debuting amid high demand for laptop computers as consumers, companies, schools and government agencies adjust to a work-at-home shift triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Even if a vaccine eases the threat posed by the novel coronavirus, people still are expected to be working more frequently from home than they previously did..

Apple’s Mac sales surged 17% during the first nine months of this year compared to 2019. The company’s iPhone revenue fell 9% over the same span as people continued to hold on to their older models for longer periods or bought devices powered by Google’s Android software instead.

Apple still get four times more revenue from iPhones than it does from Macs. Sales of Macs also lag far behind those of PCs made by Lenovo, HP and Dell that run Microsoft’s Windows software and primarily use chips made by Intel and AMD.

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleDisney On Ice comes to Fort Worth Dec. 17-20
Next articleHotel Drover hires executive chef and executive director of food and beverage

Latest News

Business

U.S. bankruptcy court approves sale of J.C. Penney

AP News -
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO AP Retail WriterNEW YORK (AP) — J.C. Penney is on course to emerge from bankruptcy by Thanksgiving, after a...
Read more
Business

D.R. Horton reports 4Q, year-end results that beat expectations

AP News -
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $829 million.
Read more
Banking

PlainsCapital Bank names president at downtown branch

FWBP Staff -
PlainsCapital Bank recently announced that Keeton Moore has been promoted to president of...
Read more
Business

Fort Worth, San Francisco private equity firm makes investment in Viking Cruises to expand testing facilities

FWBP Staff -
A private equity firm based in Fort Worth and San Francisco have made an investment in Viking Holdings Ltd., the parent company...
Read more
Business

Stocks rally worldwide with hopes for a return to “normal”

AP News -
By STAN CHOE and DAMIAN J. TROISE AP Business Writers NEW YORK (AP) — Brimming hopes that people will...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101