Computer Aided Technology opens Fort Worth office

Computer Aided Technology Inc. (CATI), a provider of software, 3D printing, 3D scanning and metrology, PDM and PLM, design automation, and implementation solutions, is expanding its U.S. sales and services footprint by opening an office in Fort Worth.

The new facility, located at 9800 Hillwood Parkway, Suite 140, brings CATI’s industry-leading expertise to the Lone Star State and compliments the Stratasys facility in Richardson.

Computer Aided Technology Logo (PRNewsfoto/Computer Aided Technology, LLC)

“We are bringing extensive knowledge and local support to companies involved in engineering and product development across Texas,” says Rich Werneth, president of Computer Aided Technology. “Texas is a hub for the development of cutting-edge products from industries such as aerospace, medical, dental, defense, telecommunications, and energy. Our team of engineering experts provides the latest offerings from Stratasys, Creaform, Desktop Metal, PostProcess Technologies and Materialise, as well as training and technical support to help local companies grow and improve their businesses.”