42.5 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, December 3, 2020
Technology Chinese moon probe begins return to Earth with lunar samples
Technology

Chinese moon probe begins return to Earth with lunar samples

By AP News
CNSA c/o weibo and twitter - https://mobile.twitter.com/LaunchStuff/status/1334085082223665152

Other News

Business

Fed reports slowing US economic activity due to virus surge

AP News -
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics WriterWASHINGTON (AP) A Federal Reserve survey of business conditions around the country found that economic activity in several regions...
Read more
Government

Biden, top Democrats swing behind bipartisan virus aid bill

AP News -
By ANDREW TAYLOR Associated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden swung behind a bipartisan COVID-19 relief effort Wednesday and his top Capitol Hill allies...
Read more
Commerical

Robert Francis: Picturing City Hall

Robert Francis -
You can’t fight City Hall goes the old saying, but you can replace it. Fort Worth officials on Dec. 2 announced plans to purchase the...
Read more
Technology

Chinese moon probe begins return to Earth with lunar samples

AP News -
BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese lunar probe lifted off from the moon Thursday night with a cargo of lunar samples on the first stage...
Read more
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

by , AP News.

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese lunar probe lifted off from the moon Thursday night with a cargo of lunar samples on the first stage of its return to Earth, state media reported.

Chang’e 5, the third Chinese spacecraft to land on the moon and the first to take off from it again, is the latest in a series of increasingly ambitious missions for Beijing’s space program, which also has a spacecraft en route to Mars carrying a robot rover.

The spacecraft touched down on the moon on Tuesday on a mission to bring lunar rocks back to Earth for the first time since a Russian spacecraft did so in 1976.

Its ascender module lifted off from the lunar surface shortly after 11 p.m. Beijing time Thursday (1500 GMT) and was to connect with its return vehicle in lunar orbit and transfer the samples to the capsule.

Chang’e 5′s lander module, which remained on the moon, is equipped to both scoop samples from the surface and drill 2 meters (more than 6 feet) to retrieve materials that could provide clues to the history of the moon, Earth other planets and space features.

While retrieving samples was its main task, the lander is also equipped to extensively photograph the area surrounding its landing site, map conditions below the surface with ground penetrating radar and analyze the lunar soil for minerals and water content.

Chang’e 5′s return module is supposed to touch down on the grasslands of Inner Mongolia, where China’s crewed Shenzhou spacecraft have made their returns since China first put a man in space in 2003, becoming only the third country do so after Russia and the United States.

Chang’e 5 has revived talk of China one day sending a crewed mission to the moon and possibly building a scientific base there, although no timeline has been proposed for such projects.

China also launched Its first temporary orbiting laboratory in 2011 and a second in 2016. Plans call for a permanent space station after 2022, possibly to be serviced by a reusable space plane.

While China is boosting cooperation with the European Space Agency and others, interactions with NASA are severely limited by U.S. concerns over the secretive nature and close military links of the Chinese program.

close

Oh hi there 👋 It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleFort Worth announces plans to purchase Pier 1 Building for City Hall
Next articleRobert Francis: Picturing City Hall

Latest News

CCBP

Hewlett Packard Enterprise to move headquarters to Texas

AP News -
SPRING, Texas (AP) — Tech giant Hewlett Packard Enterprise said it is moving its global headquarters to the Houston area from California, where the...
Read more
Technology

Phishing ploy targets COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort

By FRANK BAJAK -
BOSTON (AP) — IBM security researchers say they have detected a cyberespionage effort using targeted phishing emails to try to collect vital information on...
Read more
Technology

Trump threatens defense veto over social media protections

AP News -
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is threatening to veto a defense policy bill unless it ends protections for internet companies that shield them...
Read more
Technology

China spacecraft collects moon samples to take back to Earth

By JOE McDONALD -
BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese spacecraft took samples of the moon’s surface Wednesday as part of a mission to bring lunar rocks back to...
Read more
Technology

Salesforce buying work-chat service Slack for $27.7 billion

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE and MATT OBRIEN -
SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Business software pioneer Salesforce.com is buying work-chatting service Slack for $27.7 billion in a deal aimed at giving the...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101