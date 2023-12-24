Day 11: A last-minute Christmas present from the IRS?

On the eleventh day of scamming, your hackers send to you … not eleven pipers piping but a phony windfall from the Internal Revenue Service.

Welcome to the 11th installment of “The Twelve Days of Scamming” as a reminder to be cautious and vigilant during the Christmas season, when cyber thieves are working overtime to do anything – literally anything – to steal from you.

As we approach the end of the year with the income tax filing season approaching and the IRS in expansion mode, this tax refund scam is very timely.

You receive an email with the outstanding news that you will end this year richer thanks to an unexpected tax refund. The email gives the amount of the refund and instructs you to click on the link so you can claim your money online and immediately.

The message states that the IRS miscalculated your taxes and you are owed hundreds or thousands of dollars. Since you will have credit card charges for Christmas gifts, this arrives at an opportune time.

What to do?

Don’t click – it’s a trick. If you click on that link, one of two bad things will happen:

You will arrive at a spoof site that will ask you to share personal information including your social security number and other financial information.

Your computer will become immediately infected with malware.

Please know that the IRS never sends emails to taxpayers asking for personal information. If you do receive such an email, look up the IRS phone number and call the agency.

The holiday season from December 21 through New Year’s Day is a risky time because most companies give time off to their employees – particularly their IT professionals. This leaves them – and you – at risk at a time when cyber criminals are working overtime.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has now allowed cybercriminals to automate their nefarious actions and achieve in minutes what in the past would have taken a full day.

While you are shopping and enjoying family time, these criminals are attacking you like never before. The Christmas holiday season is the Super Bowl for scammers, so be more careful than ever!

IMPORTANT! Develop a plan today with your in-house IT specialist or your third-party IT professional. Don’t allow this most joyous time of the year to become your worst nightmare!

Michael D. Moore is founder and CEO of M3 Networks, an IT Support and Cybersecurity firm located in Southlake with a nationwide presence. He has 29 years of experience in IT and has spoken frequently to organizations about cybersecurity. His speaking partners have often been agents with the FBI and Secret Service. For answers to questions about keeping your data, money and financial future secure from cyber threats, call Michael at 817-532-0127.