Day 7: Swans aren’t a-swimming, scammers are a-phishing

On the seventh day of scamming, your hackers give to you … not seven swans a-swimming but a phony TV service a-phishing.

Welcome to the seventh installment of “The Twelve Days of Scamming” as a reminder to be cautious and vigilant during the Christmas season, when cyber thieves are working overtime to do anything – literally anything – to steal from you.

In this scheme, you receive a call stating, “I am calling from your television service provider and I’d like to offer you an even better package than you currently have.”

The caller will ask you to confirm your account number and additional personal information such as your address and social security number. Oddly enough, the caller will not mention the name of your provider.

What to do?

This is one of my favorites. I immediately say, “Since you’re calling from my television service provider, please tell me which company you specifically represent (they never say upfront they are calling from AT&T U-verse, for example, or DirecTV or Spectrum) and the package that I currently have.” Then ask for their employee badge number.

Finally, tell them you are busy right now and will call back on the phone number on your provider’s monthly statement. Ask what extension you should ask for.

Your caller will immediately hang up. If the caller does not hang up, YOU need to.

The holiday season from December 21 through New Year’s Day is a risky time because most companies give time off to their employees – particularly their IT professionals. This leaves them – and you – at risk at a time when cyber criminals are working overtime.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has now allowed cybercriminals to automate their nefarious actions and achieve in minutes what in the past would have taken a full day.

While you are shopping and enjoying family time, these criminals are attacking you like never before. The Christmas holiday season is the Super Bowl for scammers, so be more careful than ever!

IMPORTANT! Develop a plan today with your in-house IT specialist or your third-party IT professional. Don’t allow this most joyous time of the year to become your worst nightmare!

Michael D. Moore is founder and CEO of M3 Networks, an IT Support and Cybersecurity firm located in Southlake with a nationwide presence. He has 29 years of experience in IT and has spoken frequently to organizations about cybersecurity. His speaking partners have often been agents with the FBI and Secret Service. For answers to questions about keeping your data, money and financial future secure from cyber threats, call Michael at 817-532-0127.